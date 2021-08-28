Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Appearances Can Be Deadly and Deceiving In The Trailer For The Upcoming Western ‘Old Henry’

By John Nolan
punchdrunkcritics.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople aren’t always who they appear to be, a lesson a gang of bank robbers appears to be learning in the trailer for Potsy Ponciroli’s new film Old Henry. When an old farmer finds a man on the plains near death with a gunshot wound, he does the decent thing and brings him back to his house until he heals. What the farmer and his son soon find out is that the people who put the bullet in the bank robber are looking to finish the job. Seems like a pretty standard siege film, with the bad guys on the outside and the good guys holed up in the farmhouse. It seems that way right up until the framer introduces himself as Henry McCarty.

punchdrunkcritics.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy The Kid
Person
Stephen Dorff
Person
Tim Blake Nelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Young Guns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
rue-morgue.com

The first trailer and pics have appeared for the next “WELCOME TO THE BLUMHOUSE” movies

Get a peek at the four different kinds of fright coming to Amazon Prime next month. The latest co-productions of Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios will debut as double features: Gigi Saul Guerrero’s BINGO HELL and Maritte Lee Go’s BLACK AS NIGHT on October 1, followed by Ryan Zaragoza’s MADRES and Axelle Carolyn’s THE MANOR October 8. See the synopses and first photos below the new teaser trailer…
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Old Henry’: Trailer & Release Date For Tim Blake Nelson Venice-Bound Western

EXCLUSIVE: Shout Studios and Hideout Pictures’ Old Henry has been set for a U.S. theatrical release on October 1. This will follow the western’s world premiere as an out of competition official selection title at the Venice Film Festival on September 7. Check out the trailer above. Billed as an elevated action western, Old Henry is written and directed by Potsy Ponciroli. The film stars Tim Blake Nelson, Scott Haze and Gavin Lewis, with Trace Adkins and Stephen Dorff.   A production of Shout! Studios and Hideout Pictures, Old Henry follows Nelson’s mysterious titular character, a farmer who, along with his son (Lewis),...
TV & VideosGeekTyrant

Intense Trailer for Upcoming Netflix Thriller INTRUSION

Dropping September 22nd, Intrusion follows the old trope, someone is in the house. The movie stars Freida Pinto and Logan Marshall-Green. It follows a couple living in a house built by Marshall-Green’s character Henry, in what appears to be rural New Mexico. However, things take a turn for the worse when their new house is broken into.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Trailer for Thomas Jane's Upcoming Western Thriller APACHE JUNCTION

Saban Films has released a trailer for a new western thriller that they are distributing titled Apache Junction, which comes from filmmaker Justin Lee (A Reckoning, Any Bullet Will Do, Alone We Fight, Swell, Badland, Final Kill). If you enjoy westerns, this is a movie that could be worth checking out.
Movieswfpk.org

VIDEO: Trailer Released for Upcoming Velvet Underground Documentary

The highly-anticipated, Todd Haynes directed documentary focused on The Velvet Underground shared the official release date in a new trailer. The documentary will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+, and arrives with the release of the accompanying soundtrack. The Velvet Underground: A Todd Haynes Documentary is set to be released on October 15. Watch the trailer below.
TV & VideosMovieWeb

The Power of the Dog Trailer: Benedict Cumberbatch Is a Whistling Cowboy in Netflix Western

Netflix has released a stunning teaser for their upcoming western, The Power of the Dog, with Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead. Written and directed by famed New Zealand filmmaker, Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog is an adaptation of Thomas Savage's 1967 novel of the same name. In the film, Cumberbatch plays Phil Burbank, a domineering rancher in Montana, who inspires fear and awe in those around him. You can check out the teaser below.
MoviesABC News

Final trailers for upcoming James Bond thriller 'No Time to Die' are here

The final trailers for the repeatedly delayed, upcoming James Bond thriller "No Time to Die" dropped on Tuesday. Both the domestic and international trailers are similar, but they play out in very different ways. The domestic trailer opens with "In the beginning he became 007," complete with scenes from previous...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Guillermo del Toro is bringing a star-studded horror series to Netflix

Guillermo del Toro is bringing a horror anthology series to Netflix, appropriately titled Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. Netflix's announcement describes the series as a "macabre mashup of genre-defining horror," and also details the cast and directors of the individual episodes. Here's who is involved in each installment, picked by del Toro himself:
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Salem's Lot: Lewis Pullman To Star In Remake From New Line

Salem's Lot is returning to the big screen. Today, they cast Lewis Pullman in the lead role, son of actor Bill Pullman. Annabelle Comes Home director Gary Dauberman will write and direct a new adaptation of Stephen King's 1975 vampire novel, with James Wan is as a producer. The book was originally adapted in 1979 by Tobe Hooper and again in 2004. Dauberman was also the screenwriter for IT: Chapter 1 and 2 and has had a hand in many films in The Conjuring film series, as both a writer and as a producer. This will be his second stab as a director, and New Line will release the film. Pullman's casting was reported on by The Hollywood Reporter.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

‘Zone 414’ Interview: Guy Pearce On The Sci-Fi Mystery, His Fondness For Detective Roles, And More

Guy Pearce has played more than his share of detectives, cops, and investigators, most notably in the film that introduced him to a lot of people, Memento. In the new sci-fi mystery Zone 414, Pearce is back on the case but in a future world where humans and androids exist, but to say they coexist is a bit of a stretch. His character, David Carmichael, is sent into Zone 414, a sordid place where humans go to play out their fantasies with the androids of their choosing, to find the missing daughter of the eccentric billionaire who designed the robots to begin with.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Creepshow season 3: Walking Dead cast, release date and trailer

Greg Nicotero never ceases to amaze with this talent for bringing us some gruesome content. Season 11 of The Walking Dead has only released two episodes, and already the walkers have been outstanding. Now we get a look at season 3 of his Shudder series Creepshow, and it looks to surpass seasons 1 and 2. We will also get to see some more Walking Dead cast in the third season of this series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy