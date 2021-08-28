Appearances Can Be Deadly and Deceiving In The Trailer For The Upcoming Western ‘Old Henry’

People aren’t always who they appear to be, a lesson a gang of bank robbers appears to be learning in the trailer for Potsy Ponciroli’s new film Old Henry. When an old farmer finds a man on the plains near death with a gunshot wound, he does the decent thing and brings him back to his house until he heals. What the farmer and his son soon find out is that the people who put the bullet in the bank robber are looking to finish the job. Seems like a pretty standard siege film, with the bad guys on the outside and the good guys holed up in the farmhouse. It seems that way right up until the framer introduces himself as Henry McCarty.