Apple gives in a little: App operators are allowed to advertise cheaper payment methods
A bang in Cupertino: Apple has to give up the requirement of silence about alternatives to its payment system with 30 percent commission. In the future, US app operators should be able to advertise payment methods to their customers outside the app, for example via email – even if they received the email address via the app. That’s part of a settlement in the U.S. class action lawsuit Cameron et al v. Apple, with which several app providers sued Apple in 2019.marketresearchtelecast.com
