Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Apple gives in a little: App operators are allowed to advertise cheaper payment methods

marketresearchtelecast.com
 8 days ago

A bang in Cupertino: Apple has to give up the requirement of silence about alternatives to its payment system with 30 percent commission. In the future, US app operators should be able to advertise payment methods to their customers outside the app, for example via email – even if they received the email address via the app. That’s part of a settlement in the U.S. class action lawsuit Cameron et al v. Apple, with which several app providers sued Apple in 2019.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ios App#Advertise#Apps#Us Dollars#Ios#The App Store#News Partner Program#Federal District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Apple iOS 15: News, features, rumors, and more

Every year, Apple breathes new life into the iPhone with an update to iOS, the phone’s operating system. Last year, iOS 14 brought a relatively major update, with features like home screen widgets and the App Library. Earlier this year, however, Apple announced iOS 15. It’s set to make just as much of an impact on our daily lives. Currently, iOS 15 is in its eighth bet. That basically means that the operating system is still being tested and tweaked before a wide release. But, you can download it and install it on your iPhone if you wish. That doesn’t mean...
Businessinputmag.com

Apple caves, will let apps like Spotify direct users to their sites for payment

Apple is beginning to feel the pressure from regulators around the world. The company yesterday announced that it will allow certain apps to include a link to an external website where users can create and manage accounts. The new policy will essentially allow developers of “reader” apps like Spotify and Netflix to avoid paying a commission to Apple that they normally would if they included payment set up directly in their apps.
TechnologyEntrepreneur

After a lawsuit Apple will add new payment methods in its application store

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Today we use applications for practically everything, this thanks to platforms that have allowed them to sell them, such as the App Store on iOS and Google Play on Android. If you are an application developer, the best thing you can do is have your job in one of those stores. But sometimes placing them on one of these platforms can be expensive.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Daily Herald

Apple loosens app store payment rules in lawsuit settlement

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Apple has agreed to let developers of iPhone apps email their users about cheaper ways to pay for digital subscriptions and media by circumventing a commission system that generates billions of dollars annually for the iPhone maker. The concession announced late Thursday, which covers emailed notifications but...
Small Businessgamesindustry.biz

Apple will allow developers to promote alternative payments outside of their apps

Apple has made a series of concessions and clarifications around payments in the on-going row with its developers. The iPhone giant will now allow developers to promote alternative payment options for its apps to customers. This means that studios -- of all sizes -- can now send emails to its customers telling them they can pay for subscriptions or in-game items through their website at a reduced cost, circumventing the need to pay Apple its commission.
Technologyprotocol.com

Apple caves on in-app payments

Good morning! This Friday, Apple's major concession to app developers, China's spying tactics are getting more aggressive, and jury selection for Elizabeth Holmes' trial starts next week. The Big Story. The App Store fight isn't over yet. Apple announced a slew of changes to the App Store on Thursday that...
Technologydigitaltransactions.net

A Settlement Will Allow App Store Developers to Offer Payment Options Beyond Apple

Apple Inc. will permit developers of applications for its App Store to tell customers by email that they can pay for products and services by means other than Apple’s own payment platform, according to a preliminary settlement announced Thursday. The settlement apparently will let developers skirt what are said to be commissions ranging from 15% to 30% charged by Apple on such transactions.
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

App Store: Apple makes mini concessions to Amazon, Netflix and Co.

Small victory for app providers: In the global dispute over the framework conditions in Apple’s app store, the iPhone manufacturer will at least accommodate providers of media apps. Following an agreement between Apple and the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC), companies such as Netflix, Amazon and Spotify – but also smaller media publishers and e-book providers – will be able to use applications for iPhone and iPad for their customers for the first time a link to create a paid account to offer. This was previously forbidden so that Apple’s 30 percent share in sales for subscriptions in the first year or other in-app sales is not circumvented.
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Independent

Apple eases rules allowing app makers to offer users payment alternatives

Users of iOS who pay for services in-app could soon receive email offers about buying outside Apple’s marketplace, allowing developers to bypass the technology giant’s fees.The move is one of several concessions proposed by the iPhone maker to resolve a class-action suit from US developers and comes amid investigations by regulators into alleged anti-competitive behaviour.But critics have called it a “sham settlement offer”.When a person pays for an app on the iOS store or makes a purchase within apps for digital goods, Apple takes a cut from developers – between 15% and 30% on each purchase.If a customer subscribes outside...
Cell Phonesmobileworldlive.com

Google, Apple slam South Korea app store payment bill

Google and Apple raised voice against new legislation passed by the South Korean parliament today (31 August), which will prevent app store providers from requiring developers to use their payment channels for purchases, warning of implications for users following implementation of the rules. Apple told Mobile World Live (MWL) users...
TechnologyLight Reading

Korean law breaks up Google, Apple app payment monopolies

Korea has stolen a march on the rest of the world with the first law to compel Google and Apple to allow other payment systems in their app stores and apps. The new law, passed Tuesday, bans the two platform giants from mandating use of their own in-app payment systems, with fines of up to 3% of local revenue for breaches.
Technologynewsbrig.com

Apple will allow some media apps to link outside the App Store for payments

Apple has been taking a lot of flak lately over the 30 percent cut it takes from app developers. Starting next year, though, certain developers will be able to avoid paying the tech giant a commission. The company has announced that it will update the App Store in early 2022 to allow developers of “reader” apps to add in-app links to their websites, allowing users to set up their accounts and make payments. Apple defines reader apps as those that “provide previously purchased content or content subscriptions for digital magazines, newspapers, books, audio, music and video.” As Bloomberg notes, that means the new rule would apply to services like Netflix and Spotify.
Cell PhonesNeowin

Japan forces Apple to allow reader apps to link to their websites and make external payments

Apple has been having a really tough time in courts lately. Apart from its ongoing tussle with Epic Games, it was also told by a U.S. court to allow developers to inform customers about payment methods outside the Apple ecosystem last week. In a similar ruling today, the Japanese Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) has stated that reader apps should be allowed to have in-app links to their official websites.

Comments / 0

Community Policy