With more than 300,000 followers in Instagram We are surprised that, despite the facade that it shows in its social networks, where it is well known that each one, due to the requirements of the script, plays a carefully worked role, preserves their naturalness, picks up the phone and responds as someone who has known us for a lifetime and is willing to defend their truth. As a good lawyer, she persuades me. It convinces me. What’s more, it makes me, and now I also ‘naked’ myself, to put aside the pride that is intrinsic to my vocation as a journalist, to recognize that Instagram if is one media in itself and that one thing does not have to be at odds with the other. Thanks to our conversation, I appreciate the effort that this content creator has made to get to be where she is. Today I chat with Nat Cebrián.