According to the SAM Seamless Network, devices from at least 65 different manufacturers that contain certain wireless system-on-chips (SoCs) from Realtek can currently be the target of active, automated attacks from the Internet: researchers from SAM have used the company’s security software registered several cases in which an attempt was made to smuggle a variant of the “Mirai” malware onto the devices via a known vulnerability. However, the researchers do not provide any further details on the scope and success of these attacks in their publication.