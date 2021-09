2007 was a weird time to be a fan of the Cincinnati Reds, if those of you who can recall shall recall. They hadn’t won anything in forever - a feeling that certainly still resonates to fans who weren’t yet fans at that point. The Ken Griffey, Jr. Era was crawling to a close, GABP had opened its doors and begun to prove it was far too small, Josh Hamilton was a flash in the Reds pan, and the pitching staff consisted of Bronson Arroyo, Aaron Harang, and 11 jugs machines set to 84 mph.