Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Chip shortage: Mercedes sends employees on short-time work

marketresearchtelecast.com
 9 days ago

The lack of chips continues to bother the auto industry. New cars are in demand, but manufacturers are currently often unable to produce as many cars as they would like. For customers this means: long waiting times, restrictions on special equipment and, presumably, rising prices in the medium term. However, the effects are more dramatic for the employees of the auto companies. Daimler has now announced that it will be sending its employees short-time work at four locations in the coming week.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes#Luxury Car#New Cars#Daimler#Hungarian#Sindelfingen#Bremen#Glc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Chip shortage hits local GM plant

DETROIT – General Motors announced Thursday that it would pause production at its Fort Wayne Assembly in Lafayette Township for a week, starting Monday, because of the global shortage of computer chips. Besides Fort Wayne, GM is shutting down a pickup truck plant in Silao, Mexico, for a week starting...
BusinessFudzilla

GM suspends production due to chip shortages

General Motors will temporarily halt production at all but four of its North American factories due to electronic chip supply problems. The halt in production will affect many of the automaker's most profitable vehicles, including the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra. A company spokesman said that during the downtime, it...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Daimler Sees Q3 Hit to Mercedes Sales From Chip Shortage

BERLIN (Reuters) -German luxury carmaker Daimler said on Thursday it expected significantly lower third-quarter sales at its Mercedes unit due to a global semiconductor shortage, becoming the latest in a string of automakers to take a hit to revenues.Automakers from U.S. group General Motors to India's Mahindra have slashed output and sales forecasts due to scarce chip supplies, made worse by a COVID-19 resurgence in key Asian semiconductor production hubs.
Munich, NDkdal610.com

Daimler CEO says carmakers could face chip shortage into 2023

MUNICH (Reuters) – Soaring demand for semiconductor chips means the auto industry could struggle to source enough of them throughout next year and into 2023, though the shortage should be less severe by then, Daimler AG’s CEO said on Sunday. Carmakers, forced by the COVID-19 pandemic to shut down plants...
Grand Rapids, MIWOOD

Inventory of new vehicles hampered by global chip shortage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — That new car you have been shopping around for may become even more difficult to find. The worldwide semiconductor chip shorting continues, leaving brand new cars parked and dealer lots nearly empty. “We have under a million units of inventory on dealer’s lots right now.”...
Lansing, MIWLNS

Chip Shortage Chips at Holiday Weekend Car Sales

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Car dealers say that sales are usually strong around Labor Day. That’s when people take advantage of sales. “Normally we’re pretty busy from new to used, we get a lot of shoppers. its kind of the last weekend even if school is back in session.” says Jason Cords, a car dealer at Shaheen Chevrolet and Cadillac.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Geely's Volvo Cars warns on sales as supply woes dent output

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden-based automaker Volvo Car Group warned on Friday that sales volumes in the second half of 2021 could fall year-on-year after it was forced to cut production due to material shortages. The carmaker, owned by China’s Geely Holding, said sales fell 10.6% from a year ago in...
Hutchinson, KSHutchinson News

Chip shortage closes Collins Bus plant

The impact of a global shortage of semiconductor chips has reached Hutchinson. Officials with Collins Bus confirmed on Thursday that the small school bus manufacturing plant in South Hutchinson has shut down. “Due to the global chip shortage, we had to make the difficult decision to temporarily suspend production at...
Bicyclesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Chip shortage: Also delivery bottlenecks for bicycles

The bicycle industry in Germany will also be slowed down for the foreseeable future by delivery bottlenecks. The CEO of Bosch eBike Systems, Claus Fleischer, pointed this out before the Eurobike bicycle trade fair, which began in Friedrichshafen. The Association of the German Bicycle Trade also complained about delivery problems. Some bikes could only be delivered months late.
BusinessBBC

Vauxhall Motors warns chip shortage to last months

The global shortage of computer chips has had a significant impact on the car industry and is unlikely to improve before the end of the year, according to Vauxhall Motors. Vauxhall's managing director, Paul Willcox, told the BBC that the industry was facing a "problem" for the next two or three months.
TechnologyBBC

Why is there a chip shortage?

The tech industry is at a crunch point. Today, millions of products - cars, washing machines, smartphones, and more - rely on computer chips, also known as semiconductors. And right now, there just aren't enough of them to meet industry demand. As a result, many popular products are in short supply.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The New Car Chip Shortage: An in Depth-Look

The new car chip shortage is a hot topic right now. And no, that doesn’t mean that Bosch is going to open a store selling black band t-shirts to Scene kids. It’s the reason that the autos market, both new and used, is going insane right now. Moreover, it’s the reason you should not be buying cars right now. Hell, you shouldn’t even be buying an electric toothbrush right now because the parts are so expensive. Now, it’s time to take a hard look at all of the factors that got us here.
CarsScientific American

Chip Shortage Could Slow Electric Vehicle Rollouts

An automotive chip shortage has led to production cuts around the globe, just as many carmakers are gearing up to expand their fleets of electric vehicles. The shortage is a result of pandemic-related constraints on supply chains and other factors. And it could prolong the world's sluggish transition to electric vehicles if chips remain scarce in the coming months, experts say.
Dallas, TXCW33 NewsFix

Chip shortages affect automobile market

DALLAS (KDAF) — New car shoppers are looking for alternatives as a semiconductor chip shortage hits the automobile market. Because of this shortage, used car values have shot up considerably, 50% in the past year. Tred is an online person-to-person car marketplace and its CEO Grant Feek joined our show...
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

The Global To Ruffle The Feathers Of Automotive Speed Reducer Market

According to latest research, automotive speed reducer market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand for speed reducer will witness steady recovery in short term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long run. Surge demand from automotive industry will create opportunities in near future. Get Going With Sample...
Economyjust-auto.com

Geely’s Volvo Cars sees weaker H2 2021

Geely’s Volvo Cars reported global sales of 45,786 cars in August, down 10.6% compared with the same period last year. “Overall underlying demand in the car industry and for Volvo Cars’ products remained very robust,” the automaker said in a statement. Since mid-July, supplier shutdowns due to Covid-19 in South...
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

Global Chip Shortage Will Continue to Impact Switch Availability

In a little over a month, Nintendo will be launching the new OLED Model of its highly popular Switch console. While scalpers are already making the proposition of getting a hold of one quite difficult, making things even more so is word from Japanese conglomerate Toshiba that power-chip shortages will continue to be ongoing. This means that manufacture of everything from Switch to Xbox to PlayStation is going to be difficult, and thus stock will remain limited.

Comments / 0

Community Policy