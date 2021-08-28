Chip shortage: Mercedes sends employees on short-time work
The lack of chips continues to bother the auto industry. New cars are in demand, but manufacturers are currently often unable to produce as many cars as they would like. For customers this means: long waiting times, restrictions on special equipment and, presumably, rising prices in the medium term. However, the effects are more dramatic for the employees of the auto companies. Daimler has now announced that it will be sending its employees short-time work at four locations in the coming week.marketresearchtelecast.com
