Chip shortage: Mercedes sends employees on short-time work

The new car chip shortage is a hot topic right now. And no, that doesn’t mean that Bosch is going to open a store selling black band t-shirts to Scene kids. It’s the reason that the autos market, both new and used, is going insane right now. Moreover, it’s the reason you should not be buying cars right now. Hell, you shouldn’t even be buying an electric toothbrush right now because the parts are so expensive. Now, it’s time to take a hard look at all of the factors that got us here.