Summertime soup is not an oxymoron — certainly not when there are a gazillion versions of gazpacho you can stir up or blend up in just about no time at all. Gazpacho comes to the U.S. from the ancient Greek and Romans, by way of Southern Spain, according to Brittanica. Originally, gazpacho, which means "soaked bread" in Arabic, was not so much a soup as a bread-based salad, dressed with olive oil and garlic. Various raw vegetables, and sometimes almonds, were also added. Adding to gazpacho's "multiculti" appeal is the fact that two of the primary ingredients in gazpacho's most popular iteration, tomatoes and bell peppers, came to Spain as a result of Spain's having explored the new world during the 16th century (via Brittanica).