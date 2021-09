Homeowners who choose a swamp cooler over an air conditioner for whole-house cooling typically don't live in parts of the country with the most severe winters because those areas tend to be too humid for swamp coolers. The fact that winters are relatively mild is no excuse for not winterizing your swamp cooler, however (and if you live in an area that gets snow, that's more reason to winterize). Leaving your swamp cooler idle all winter can cause you all sorts of problems in the spring when it's time to fire it back up.