Mariners fall back in Wild Card chase with 'L'

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second consecutive night, the Mariners dropped a ballgame that they have proven to be able to win this season. But after seeing an early five-run lead disappear, Seattle dropped another game to Kansas City in an 8-7 loss in 12 innings on Friday night. The Mariners came into the contest with a .606 winning percentage (40-26) in games decided by two runs or fewer, which was third-best in the Majors in such games, behind the Yankees (.676) and Giants (.612).

