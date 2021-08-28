Cancel
Rodrigo Amado This Is Our Language Quartet: Let The Free Be Men

By JOHN SHARPE
allaboutjazz.com
 8 days ago

Portuguese tenor saxophonist Rodrigo Amado adds another stunning entry to his discography with the third album from his This Is Our Language Quartet. It was actually recorded live in Copenhagen, three days before the outfit's second studio outing, A History Of Nothing (Trost, 2018) so, unsurprisingly, presents the same starry roster completed by multi-instrumentalist Joe McPhee, bassist Kent Kessler and drummer Chris Corsano. The resultant blend of spontaneous free jazz, by turns refined, beautiful, exhilarating, heart-rending and belligerent, remains similarly fulfilling.

All About Jazz

In a recording career that began in 1995, prepared guitarist Paolo Agneli's has toggled between solo albums and collaborations with the likes of Fred Frith, Hamid Drake, Evan Parker, Takumi Fukushima and Iva Bittova. But whether in partnership or solo, the Sardinian's music stubbornly resists categorization. Elements of free-jazz, post-rock, folk, noise and electronic soundscaping are all in the mix, while Agneli's prepared guitar has more bells and whistles than your average one-man band. Suffice it to say, Jar'a, a six-part suite for prepared guitar, will cause a headache for label merchants. For the open-minded, its rich sonic collage is quite the ride.
Dominic Lash Quartet: Limulus

The third outing from British bassist Dominic Lash's Quartet continues in the vein of its predecessors, Opabinia (Babellabel, 2013) and Extremophile (Iluso, 2017), in respect of its eclecticism, but if anything is even more cohesive and successful as a result. Lash's crew remains unchanged comprising Alex Ward on electric guitar, and the Spanish pairing of Ricardo Tejero on alto saxophone and Javier Carmona on drums. The album, presenting a 2019 live performance from north London's Cafe Oto, constitutes the inaugural release on the bassist's Spoonhunt imprint, and gets the label off to a splendid start.
Charnett Moffett: New Love

If one thing is obvious from this CD, it is that electric bassist Charnett Moffett is a happy man these days. His playing leaps out of the speakers on these tracks with joy and high spirits. That may be because he works here in the company of his "new love," his wife, guitarist Jana Herzen. The two of them bounce, dance and wiggle their instruments together on twelve wide-ranging tracks which take in funk, reggae, folk, and psychedelia, always exuding a close-knit harmonic chemistry.
The Heath Quartet Announces New Violinist

Johnston will succeed violinist and founding member Oliver Heath, who is departing the ensemble. Founded in 2002 at the Royal Northern College of Music, the quartet's other members include violinist Sara Wolstenholme, violist Gary Pomeroy, and cellist Christopher Murray. Johnston will join the quartet’s debut at the Presteigne Festival and...
Emerson String Quartet to retire in 2023

The Emerson String Quartet has announced that it will retire as an ensemble at the end of summer 2023. The American quartet is due to retire 47 years after it was initially formed at The Juilliard School when its members were students there in 1976. The ensemble’s four members –...
Víkingur Ólafsson, 'Kleine Gigue in G Major, K. 574'

If you think of Mozart as the giggling savant from the film Amadeus, Víkingur Ólafsson is here to change your mind. On his new album Mozart & Contemporaries, the Icelandic pianist juxtaposes Mozart's music with that of his peers for fresh new contexts. Ólafsson displays a darker, more serious side of Mozart and includes out-of-the-way gems, like this curious "Little Gigue" that Mozart tossed off for a friend while visiting Leipzig in May of 1789. It's odd that while Mozart wrote it in J.S. Bach's adopted hometown and uses a form the master championed, the music doesn't sound like Bach. And it doesn't actually sound much like Mozart either. With bold harmonies, pointillist texture and winding rhythms, this gigue offers — in less than two minutes — a distinctly modern sound that looks toward the future.
Vision String Quartet: Spectrum

The new album “Spectrum” by the Vision String Quartet presents 13 songs composed, arranged, and produced by the four young musicians from Berlin themselves. Inspired by folk, pop, rock, funk, minimal, and singer-songwriter music, Jakob Encke (violin), Daniel Stoll (violin), Sander Stuart (viola), and Leonard Disselhorst (cello) have embarked on a journey to their very own sound and genre. The result is an unprecedented musical adventure without borders, shaped by personal experiences, new and old encounters as well as subtle impressions from various cultures. They create a whole world of sounds with just their four string instruments – from guitar, ukulele, and bass to bongos or a complete drum set.
Isaiah Collier and The Chosen Few, David Boykin Expanse & BSP Trio

I decided to take a break and let the music do the talking this time out, so this is an almost host-less episode of One Man's Jazz, filled with some great music as always. Featured are Chicago saxophonists Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few, David Boykin Expanse and Dave Rempis (with Kuzu). There's more from James Brandon Lewis' Red Lily Quintet, the BSP Trio from Montreal, England's Trevor Watts with the Moire Music Orchestra, more bands from Argentina, and further exploration of Italian bassist Danilo Gallo's deep catalog. Enjoy!
Robben Ford: Pure

It's only fitting guitarist Robben Ford assigns a closeup of his chosen instrument to the cover of Pure. His devotion to the axe is at least equal to, if not greater than, the ardor he elicits from fretboard fanatics. But then that's a deserved devotion as the man demonstrates in less than two minutes at the very outset of his first instrumental studio album since Tiger Walk ( Blue Thumb,1997): the one-time member of Tom Scott's L.A. Express and Miles Davis' band sounds equally fluent in a foray through strains of Indian music that give way to hard rock blues riffing and back again on the "(Prelude)." Yet even as he demonstrates his admirable technical skill, Ford's precise feel for the transitions simultaneously renders appropriate the name of this record.
Italian Spirits, Dubé Debuts and Chasing (Mahogany) Frogs

Rio Crystal is the perfect title for this bright and clear, warm and sunny set led by guitarist Paul Colombo. Its frontline pairs Colombo's nimble guitar with keyboardist Ron Thomas, supported by bassist Andy Alonso and drummer Chris Loser, in a series of jazzy instrumental workouts. It's uncomplicated swing, and the emotional directness and honesty with which the principals play, turn Rio Crystal from jazz fusion into genuine (instrumental) soul music.
Rachel Eckroth: The Garden

One of the Phoenix's brightest lights, pianist-composer-vocalist Rachel Eckroth, who has ably added depth to the music of such polar opposites as Chris Botti, Rufus Wainwright, and St. Vincent, leaves no stone unturned in The Garden, her darkly convincing, Rainy Day Records debut. It is immediately apparent that Eckroth hears...
Jeff Lederer's Sunwatcher: Eightfold Path

Knowingly or unknowingly, we are all on the Dharma path. It doesn't matter if you are a Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Muslim, Jain, or Satanist. Okay, maybe not Satanist, but we are all in our own way desiring some form of enlightened awakening and the end of suffering. During the height of the pandemic, saxophonist Jeff Lederer assembled his Sunwatcher quartet to explore this noble Eightfold Path. As students of the path are told, you must walk hand in hand with those who came before you, the hair of your eyebrows entangled in theirs, seeing what they see and hearing with the same ears. Sunwatchers with Jamie Saft (organ and piano), bassist Steve Swallow, and drummer Matt Wilson combine with Lederer's tenor saxophone to see, hear, and drink from the enlightened sounds of John Coltrane, Albert Ayler and Pharoah Sanders.
Gary Meek: Monterey Groove

Finding a tight groove, or a groove you can ride like the wind, can be as crucial as the all- important melodies, harmonies, rhythms, and conversations in the jazz world. Grooves are unique onto themselves, and there are thousands of variants from region to region around the globe. Tenor and soprano saxophonist Gary Meek has been marinating in the Monterey Peninsula of California, basking in the sun, the surf, and the natural beauty that constitute the Monterey Groove. Joined by a core band of guitarist Michael Lent, drummer Skylar Campbell, and bassist Robert Wider, Meek also enlists several guest stars on this project, among them, longtime Meek ccollaborator and drummer extrordinare Dave Weckl, percussion master Airto Moreira, and vocalist Flora Purim.
Two saxophone masters and one bad covid note

A piece of music's meaning can change over time, even in our current pando limbo. With the delta variant surging, two of the most magnetic jazz albums of 2021 are already beginning to sound different than they did just a few months ago, telling us new things about vitality, stamina, caution, commitment and the vast, unknowable what-comes-next.
Rachel Eckroth, Melanie Charles, Bruno Angelini, Aakash Mittal & More New Releases

Impressive new albums by Rachel Eckroth and Melanie Charles, the cross-cultural experiments of Aakash Mittal and Ches Smith, groovy soulful releases and re-releases by Leon Spencer, David Axelrod and Will Bernard and much more in this week's playlist. Happy listening!. Playlist. Ben Allison "Mondo Jazz Theme (feat. Ted Nash &...
Scarlet Lullaby by Alex Jenkins

Scarlet Lullaby was written by percussionist, Alex Jenkins and features an Afro-Cuban feel in seven. Tri-Cycle was recorded in Sacramento, CA and features seven original songs and two covers, "No Quarter" by Led Zeppelin and "Joie de Vivre" by Dewey Redman. Song Listing. Scarlet Lullaby; No Quarter; I Remember Roy;...
Marcin Wasilewski Trio: En Attendant

The Marcin Wasilewski Trio's seventh ECM album traverses material by such disparate composers as J.S. Bach, Carla Bley and The Doors and brings it all together in a seamless package which also includes three spontaneously created group improvisations. It is a beauty. Pianist Marcin Wasilewski, bassist Slawomir Kurkiewicz and drummer...
George Duke, Ella, Oscar and more MPS classics get reissued

NEW YORK: Jazz history was forged in the rustic Black Forest of Germany in 1968 when Hans Georg Brunner-Schwer launched MPS Records and recorded some of the genre’s seminal artists. Legends like Ella Fitzgerald, Dizzy Gillespie, Oscar Peterson, Dexter Gordon, Freddie Hubbard, The Count Basie Orchestra and George Duke released albums on the prestigious label known for its high-level recording technique and distinctive aesthetic. Much of MPS’s catalog will be reissued in the United States over the coming months thanks to a distribution pack with Germany’s Edel and New York City’s Bob Frank Entertainment.
Vinyl Vault—”Tirami Su”

By 1987, Al Di Meola had established himself as one of the hottest guitarists in jazz. So, with nothing else to prove in that department, Di Meola was free to concentrate on the more emotional and melodic aspects of his music. This week on the Vinyl Vault, we’ll hear an example of that with the 1987 album by the Al Di Meola Project entitled “Tirami Su.”

