Rodrigo Amado This Is Our Language Quartet: Let The Free Be Men

Knowingly or unknowingly, we are all on the Dharma path. It doesn't matter if you are a Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Muslim, Jain, or Satanist. Okay, maybe not Satanist, but we are all in our own way desiring some form of enlightened awakening and the end of suffering. During the height of the pandemic, saxophonist Jeff Lederer assembled his Sunwatcher quartet to explore this noble Eightfold Path. As students of the path are told, you must walk hand in hand with those who came before you, the hair of your eyebrows entangled in theirs, seeing what they see and hearing with the same ears. Sunwatchers with Jamie Saft (organ and piano), bassist Steve Swallow, and drummer Matt Wilson combine with Lederer's tenor saxophone to see, hear, and drink from the enlightened sounds of John Coltrane, Albert Ayler and Pharoah Sanders.