San Diego, CA

Can You Hear Me? A Tribute To San Diego Jazz Musicians During The Pandemic

By MICHELE ZOUSMER
allaboutjazz.com
 8 days ago

It's been an extraordinarily difficult year for the live music industry due to the pandemic. Musicians understand the importance of music as a tool to help deal with the situation we are currently in. The power of music has no limits. Music heals, it unites, it is medicine for the soul. Music is one of the universal cultural aspects of societies all around the world. We cannot underestimate the importance of music in our lives and communities.

