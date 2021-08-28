Cancel
Linda Lavin: Love Notes

By RICHARD J SALVUCCI
 8 days ago

Linda Lavin has spent a life on stage. If the term "Broadway Legend" means anything, surely it applies to Lavin, whose collection of Tony nominations and awards, critics' prizes, and Golden Globes for her role as "Alice" on television is nothing, if not impressive. Although you may not have followed her career closely, you knew she was a singer from "Alice," for which she recorded the theme, more than once. Hearing a good collection of songs from Lavin at this stage of her life is a welcome surprise.

