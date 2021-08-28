Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Uses First Check For Phone Upgrade

By TMZ Sports
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleL.A. Clippers rookie Jason Preston has made his first big purchase after becoming a pro baller ... and it's not a house or a car -- but a new iPhone!!. The 22-year-old former Ohio Bobcats star was the Clips' #33 overall pick in the NBA Draft last month ... which secured him a 3-year, $4.4 million deal.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Bobcats#Nba Draft#L A Clippers#New Toy#L A Clippers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Max Kellerman’s Comment On Michael Jordan Is Going Viral

Max Kellerman has built his career on scorching hot sports takes. His latest involves none other than Michael Jordan. Most, if not all, call Jordan the greatest player in NBA history. He won six NBA championships, averaged 30.1 points per game over his career and dominated the league for years. The only players that have an argument against Jordan are probably just LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – and apparently Allen Iverson.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

Former NBA coach blasts the Lakers following DeAndre Jordan signing

The Los Angeles Lakers have been receiving quite a bit of criticism for the way they have constructed their roster. Rob Pelinka went out and signed a ton of veteran free agents, but many believe that their age could become a major problem this season. DeAndre Jordan was the latest addition for the Lakers following his trade to and buy-out from the Detroit Pistons.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: LeBron James Reportedly Willing To Play With Patrick Beverley If He Gets Bought Out

Patrick Beverley could be headed to a different city soon. Rumors have surfaced suggesting he could get bought out and free to sign with any other franchise in the NBA. After spending the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, the point guard was traded twice in three days; first to the Memphis Grizzlies and then the Minnesota Timberwolves. He can be a solid addition to the T-Wolves, but rumors about his future haven't stopped, and somehow he could end up in Los Angeles again, just not on the Clippers.
NBA95.5 FM WIFC

Bucks Swing Trade With Grizzlies

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Bucks added another shooter to the roster on Friday as they traded Sam Merrill and two future 2nd round draft choices to the Memphis Grizzlies for Grayson Allen. Badger fans will remember Allen as having 16 points in a Duke win over Bucky in...
NBARealGM

Hawks, Celtics, Kings Complete Three-Team, Four-Player Trade

The Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings have completed a long-awaited three-team trade. Atlanta acquired guard Delon Wright from Sacramento. Wright is expected to help fill the backup point guard role behind Trae Young. Boston acquired guard Kris Dunn and center Bruno Fernando from Atlanta. It's unknown what the...
NBACBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons' reported trade request: 'I hope everyone is back'

The Ben Simmons trade rumors just got dialed up to 11 after the three-time All-Star reportedly requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. While it has been reported over the past few months that Simmons' time with the Sixers was coming to a close, this is the most definitive notion of that, after he told the team he wouldn't be attending training camp in an effort to force a trade to another team, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Have Discussed Trades For 4 Players

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently in a state of rebuilding, and they have some young players with a lot of potential, such as Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro. While they have a solid young core, the rest of their roster does need some improvement, and it seems as though the Cavaliers have engaged in trade talks with teams about multiple players on their roster.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Atlanta Hawks Could Facilitate Ben Simmons Trade To Timberwolves

The Ben Simmons saga isn't ending anytime soon. Even though recent reports suggest the player will be on the Philadelphia 76ers roster when training camp starts, the consensus around the league is that Simmons will exit the Sixers sooner than later. After the Sacramento Kings pulled out of the race...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

7-Time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge Signs With New NBA Team

Injuries have been an issue for seven-time All-Star center LaMarcus Aldridge for several years now. But none were more serious than the irregular heartbeat diagnosis that led him to retire from the NBA last year. However, Aldridge has reportedly received medical clearance to play again this coming season. And he’s...
NBAsportstalkatl.com

Rumor: Hawks offered Cam Reddish and more to the 76ers and Ben Simmons

A rumor has been circulating on Twitter that Travis Schlenk attempted to acquire Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers. For starters, once again, this is just a rumor. I don’t put too much stock into this, and I can’t verify the source. But let’s assume it’s true. I could see the Hawks offering Gallo and Reddish for Simmons, and I think it’s more than fair. I wouldn’t make the deal, but I think it’s fair. However, I would laugh and hang up the phone if Morey thinks that’s what he’s getting for Ben Simmons. Okongwu, Reddish, Hunter, and more is just a ridiculous asking price. I’m not sure if he noticed, but people watched Simmons absolutely flounder in the playoffs. He’s a fool for not taking a Reddish deal if it was offered.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Regrading the questionable Nikola Mirotic trade

Any contending team worth their salt will try to add a piece at the trade deadline to help bolster their chances in a deep playoff run. The Milwaukee Bucks have been seen as contenders for three seasons now (the entirety of the Mike Budenholzer Era) and have made an addition in each of those three seasons, whether it be via trade or in the buyout market.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Southwest Notes: Landale, Pelicans, Grizzlies, Bane

Big man Jock Landale, who signed with the Spurs last month after spending last season with Melbourne United, referred to Australia’s National Basketball League as “the best place to be” for players trying to make jump to the NBA. In an appearance on the NBL’s The Huddle podcast, Landale praised the league’s willingness to let players pursue NBA opportunities.
NBAPosted by
CBS Boston

Celtics Reportedly Acquire Juancho Hernangomez From Grizzlies For Kris Dunn, Carsen Edwards

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens has added another stretch-four to the Celtics roster, reportedly acquiring big man Juancho Hernangomez from the Memphis Grizzlies. The trade, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, sends guards Kris Dunn and Carsen Edwards to Memphis. It also includes a 2026 second-round pick swap between the two teams. Hernangomez was a first-round pick by the Denver Nuggets in 2016, and played three-plus seasons for the Nuggets before being dealt to the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2020 as part of a four-team trade. He was sent to Memphis earlier this summer as part of Minnesota’s trade package for guard Patrick Beverly. Over...

Comments / 0

Community Policy