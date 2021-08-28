August Heat & Humidity Here For The Weekend!

Don't expect any major changes in the weekend forecast. Hot and humid conditions remain place. Highs today and tomorrow in the low to mid 90s with the heat index around 100. High pressure anchored to the east is keeping a steady supply of moist air for the waning days of August. Expect some isolated storms each afternoon, providing some locations with a heat break.

For the coming week, there are two features that will impact weather in the viewing area. The first is a front approaching Monday. The second will be remnants of hurricane Ida, expect to make landfall along the Louisiana gulf coast this weekend as a possible Cat 3 hurricane. The front approaching from the north and Ida's moisture from the south is a setup for widespread rain. The best chance for heavy rain comes Tuesday into Wednesday. Rain cooled highs Tuesday will struggle to reach 80. September arrives Wednesday with low 80s. Warming to the mid 80s by Friday.

The early days of September will bring rain and relief from the heat and humidity.

FORECAST

SATURDAY: Hot and humid, isolated P.M. storms. High 94°. Wind S 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Low 74°. Wind SE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Hot and humid, isolated P.M. storms. High 93°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

--

