Fantasy sports betting is soon becoming legal in Arizona. Approved operators can go live as early as 12:01 a.m. Saturday. “You can sign up for free and then you can just go ahead and start looking at games, looking at lineups, seeing how you want to play. There's different options, whether it's picking players from a specific game or picking players that have games in a certain time slot,” says C.J. Pierre, lead writer, PlayAZ.com.