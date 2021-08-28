Los Angeles producer Nosaj Thing crafts stately, ethereal, synth-based instrumental hip-hop, with influences that range from Boards of Canada and DJ Shadow to Danny Elfman and Erik Satie. An L.A. native, Thing was inspired at an early age by the hip-hop radio stations that the bus driver would play on his way to elementary school, and particularly by the Beat Junkies' turntablism on Power 106. In high school, while delving into the sounds of drum'n'bass and the rave scene, and playing quad toms in the school drum line, he figured out how to use his father's old PC to program beats of his own. Soon enough, Thing was motivated to move in more experimental directions by the D.I.Y. rock scene at L.A.'s underground venue The Smell, where he made his live debut in 2004.