Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Book-themed gift baskets something special

Weirton Daily Times
 8 days ago

Dear Heloise: I read your column in the Press-Enterprise here in Riverside. Someone asked about how to greet someone new to America. I often give gift baskets and start with books! Here are some ideas:. – American Cookbooks: Include some spices, an oven mitt, tea towels, a spatula and a...

www.weirtondailytimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The Press Enterprise#American Cookbooks#Nadia#King Features Syndicate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Books & LiteratureAntelope Valley Press

Start with books when sending out gift baskets

Dear Heloise: I read your column in the Press-Enterprise here in Riverside. Someone asked about how to greet someone new to America. I often give gift baskets for raffles, new neighbors and just as gifts. Start with books. Here are some ideas:. American Cookbooks — Include some spices, an oven...
Beauty & FashionSterling Journal-Advocate

Business of the Week: Barb’s Main Street Gifts and Baskets

Barnes Pharmacy and Barb’s Main Street Gifts and Baskets are well known for their unique selection of gifts, home decor, women’s and children’s clothing, jewelry, and gourmet foods. On Dec. 4, 2010 Jenae Lorenzo Totten purchased Barnes Pharmacy and Barb’s Main Street Gifts and is the current owner. Barnes Pharmacy was started in Oct. 1972 when Ron Lorenzo purchased the pharmacy at 210 Main Street from Bob Barnes. Barb started adding gifts to the pharmacy as Barb’s Countryside Gifts in 1978 and eventually added a second location at 302 Main Street. The pharmacy and both gift stores moved to their present location at 422 Main Street in Feb. of 2005.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

How to Find Themes in Books

Whether you’re studying something for fun or pleasure, looking for themes can be a rewarding exercise. Though definitions vary a bit, a theme is usually the main idea of a work or the message an author wants to explore. For some texts, it may be a moral, but it does not have to be. Instead, look for something more universal and complicated, and you will probably be heading in the right direction. In order to understand what this means for an individual work, it may help to concentrate first on what a theme is not. Here are some simple steps on how to find themes in books you read.
Gardeningnowhabersham.com

Happy hanging baskets

Hanging baskets on the porch and in your garden are a stunning way to add interest and color at varying heights. Flowering plants, that looked lovely in the spring, begin to fade away as fall approaches but hanging baskets can rejuvenate the landscape. Planting flowers in a hanging basket presents...
AdvocacyTexarkana Gazette

Thoughtful ideas for gift baskets

Dear Heloise: I read your column in the Press-Enterprise here in Riverside. Someone asked about how to greet someone new to America. I often give gift baskets for raffles, new neighbors and just as gifts. Start with books! Here are some ideas:. American Cookbooks — Include some spices, an oven...
Apparelbleedingcool.com

Rhett and Link Release Special Masters of the Universe Themed Shirts

Good Mythical Morning! It looks like your favorite Youtuber's Rhett and Link, are teaming up with Mattel with some awesome Masters of the Universe shirts. He-Rhett and Skele-Link have come forth with a new shirt design as part of their growing and popular Mythical brand. The Good Mythical Morning creators are bringing their childhood love of Masters of the Universe to life with this shirt that's available in both black and purple. Fans can also get their hands on a special sticker pack as well, showing off the Masters of the Mythical Universe logo and design. If you're a MOTU and Good Mythical Morning like me, then these shirts are a must for your wardrobe, and they can be found right here.
Port Aransas, TXportasouthjetty.com

A gift

Pictured on Saturday, Aug. 14, Buddy Turk presents fellow Port Aransas resident Lynn Amos with a painting he created, showing Lynn’s late husband, Tony Amos, releasing a Harris hawk at the beach in Port Aransas in 2006. Tony Amos, who died in 2017, was the founder of the Animal Rehabilitation Keep, now known as the Amos Rehabilitation Keep. Turk framed […]
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

The Color-Coded Cabinets in This Kitchen Makes Organizing a Breeze

When architects Jody Beck and Ross-Alan Tisdale’s latest clients told them they wanted to introduce color to their new kitchen design, Beck, the founder of Traction Architecture, was assuming they meant one hue. “Then they picked out four,” she says. Beck and Tisdale had to figure out a way to incorporate Rust, Ochre, Night, and Mint (those are the names of the laminate Kerf cabinet colors) without it looking all over the place. The key was a mix of open and closed, hardware-less cupboards and drawers where the shades appear at random on some of the fronts and inset nooks. The high-grade plywood (it’s made with formaldehyde-free glue, making it extra-sustainable) still reads as the primary material. “We just kept rearranging it in a 3-D model until we got it right,” says Beck.
Books & Literatureadventurecycling.org

Book Report: Web Special

From A to B: A Cartoon Guide to Getting Around by Bike by Dave Walker. We all need a little whimsy in our lives, especially in these trying times. To that end, thank goodness for people like Dave Walker and his new book From A to B, an illustrated book with everything you need to know about bikes. What is a bike? What kinds of bikes are out there? And where can I go with a bike? Walker covers these questions and much, much more — he even dares to wade in to the politics of helmets, bike lanes, and road taxes — with facts, dry British humor, and his amusing illustrations. In fact, this lovely hardcover book features over 100 full-page cartoons from the renowned Cycling Cartoonist (not to be confused with Greg Siple). And it just so happens to be sized perfectly for your coffee table or your pannier. –Dan Meyer.
Environmentbleedingcool.com

Rebellion Pledges to Never Put Plastic Toys or Gifts With Their Books

Rebellion, the publisher of 2000AD and Judge Dredd, has pledged to never include plastic toys or gifts with any of its comic books or magazines. The commitment to go plastic-free comes as major retailers move to ban magazines and comics aimed at children that include toys or other promotional items made of plastic as 'cover mounts' on their publications.
Posted by
Gin Lee

Favorite World War 2 recipes

My grandfather Charles L. Ball served in the United States Armed Forces during World War 2. (Born Oct. 14, 1913, died May 24, 1998.)Virginia Watkins. My grandfather Charles L. Ball served in the United States Armed Forces during World War 2. (Born Oct. 14, 1913, died May 24, 1998.)
Recipesitalianchoco.com

Buttermilk Chocolate Dream Cake

This buttermilk chocolate dream cake is so simple and easy to prepare! Rich, moist, and very delicious – if you adore chocolate like I do then this dessert is the real deal for you! You will need 25 minutes to prepare plus 45 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
handymantips.org

Decorating your living room in style

After the first few months of lockdown, we all realized our homes need a facelift. Due to health and safety concerns, staying at home became a priority, and we couldn’t help but pay more attention to our space. The living room is an essential space in the home; apart from being an entertainment center, it is the first room our guests are introduced to when they come to our homes. So when it comes to sprucing up your living space, the pressure is on!
Recipestillamookheadlightherald.com

Recipe: Refrigerator Pickled Cucumbers

- 2/3 cup vinegar (any type) - 1 to 2 Tablespoons seasonings (see Notes) 1. In a small saucepan, heat the vinegar, water, salt and sugar until the mixture simmers. Stir until the salt and sugar are dissolved and remove from heat. 2. Place the seasonings in the bottom of...
RecipesMy Baking Addiction

Zucchini Cake

Zucchini Cake is a picture-perfect bundt cake! This moist and flavorful cake is packed with pineapple, zucchini, coconut and topped with tangy cream cheese frosting for a cake that will be an absolute hit. It seems like every season I make a dessert recipe that moves straight to the top...
Broome County, NYbinghamtonhomepage.com

Lourdes Basket Raffle returns

BINGHAMTON, NY – After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Lourdes famous basket raffle is back. The 19th annual event is scaled back though, with fewer opportunities to purchase raffle tickets. The baskets were at the Oakdale Mall’s Centre Court over the weekend for public participation. Different departments...

Comments / 0

Community Policy