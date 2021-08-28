Book-themed gift baskets something special

From A to B: A Cartoon Guide to Getting Around by Bike by Dave Walker. We all need a little whimsy in our lives, especially in these trying times. To that end, thank goodness for people like Dave Walker and his new book From A to B, an illustrated book with everything you need to know about bikes. What is a bike? What kinds of bikes are out there? And where can I go with a bike? Walker covers these questions and much, much more — he even dares to wade in to the politics of helmets, bike lanes, and road taxes — with facts, dry British humor, and his amusing illustrations. In fact, this lovely hardcover book features over 100 full-page cartoons from the renowned Cycling Cartoonist (not to be confused with Greg Siple). And it just so happens to be sized perfectly for your coffee table or your pannier. –Dan Meyer.