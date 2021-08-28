Cancel
HOOK N SLING

SFStation.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll day all night present Aussie favorite, Hook N Sling, on August 28th. His new song with Galantis, 'The Best,' is a major hit. Australian DJ / Producer, Anthony Maniscalco better known by his stage name Hook N Sling, has a proven history of releasing records that cut through the noise, showing a constant evolution ahead of the game. With several platinum selling records to his name as well as a packed tour schedule headlining almost every major club around the world, Hook has garnered an ever growing international fan base.

www.sfstation.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Evolution#Aussie#Australian
