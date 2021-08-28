Mom’s style imitating getting on last nerve

Dear Annie: After going to college out of state and graduating a few years ago, I moved home with my parents so I could save money while attending graduate school. Recently, my mom has started to get on my last nerve. If I look good in an outfit, she goes out and buys the same thing. Though this has been happening since high school, it’s been happening a lot more recently. I’ve brought it up in the past, but she hasn’t seen a problem with it. We don’t even have the same body shape or skin tone, so what looks good on me doesn’t flatter her.