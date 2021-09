The Indian Government has announced a liberalised set of regulations, the Drone Rules 2021, that are intended to open up the skies and encourage development of the sector. Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Union Minister for Civil Aviation has announced that the government aims to make India a global drone hub by 2030. The industry is projected to generate income as well as job opportunities in verticals as diverse as transport, logistics, defence, mining and infrastructure, among others. Drones are expected to be a popular option because they contribute to a low carbon footprint, as they can integrate electric power into their systems.