In 2020, Forbes estimated Tyler Perry’s net worth at $1 Billion, a 360-degree turn from the actor’s poverty-stricken childhood. Tyler Perry has managed to single-handedly write his own success story, abandoning his struggling playwright days to emerge as one of Hollywood’s highest-paid producers that don’t have a writers’ room. Perry brings a new meaning to self-made by creating his own shows, sometimes starring in them, and producing them; a feat that’s unheard of, at least at the level he’s taken his craft to. Through the years, Perry has gained favor with an African-American audience, particularly women, who can’t get enough of his relatable material. His character ‘Madea’ is a fan-favorite, whose life advice and hood demeanor are enough to cheer the saddest person on a bad day.