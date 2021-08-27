Cancel
A backwards step on the rent moratorium

By Iuscely Flores
wisconsinexaminer.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court’s decision to end the rent moratorium is a potential death sentence for many Americans. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in issuing the moratorium, had warned that forcing people “to move, often into close quarters in new shared housing settings with friends or family, or congregate settings such as homeless shelters,” would expose them and others to COVID.But a majority of justices on the Court couldn’t care less about that.“It is indisputable that the public has a strong interest in combating the spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant,” they said. “But our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends.”In dissent, Justice Stephen Breyer wrote that this decision would “impact the health of millions.”It’s absolutely embarrassing to know that earlier societies survived diseases with fewer resources than we have today.Paula Findlen, a professor of Italian history at Stanford, explains how early modern states policed health, “especially among the poor, displaced, and foreign inhabitants who could not claim citizenship” during the Black Plague.Governments would push “pest houses” and asylums that would house infected people on the edge of cities such as Venice. And while the wealthy elite could easily flee the city, the poor and working class had no choice but to remain and suffer the consequences of an elitist government.

#La Peste#La Equidad#Moratorium#The Supreme Court#Americans#Italian#The Black Plague#Covid#Y Justicia#De Alquiler Es Una#Al Emitir La#Mudarse#Ellos#Dijeron#El Juez#Durante La Peste Negra#Los Pobres#Ten An#Poner#Comunidades
