Athletic Support: “Laundry stinks”

By Eli Cranor
Courier News
 8 days ago

Dear Athletic Support: Back when I was a kid, I remember my football coaches always washing all of our gear. It’s not like that anymore. My daughter is in junior high volleyball and we have to wash all of her stuff every night. It’s such a hassle. We can’t just not wash her stuff and have her stinking out there on the court, but it really is a pain. Guess I just wanted to know why coaches stopped washing their players’ stuff. Maybe volleyball coaches never did this in the first place? Maybe it was only for football? If so, that doesn’t seem right to me.

