Miles was born in Port Arthur, Texas on August 6, 1930 to Gertha Poole and Miles Hall, Sr. He grew up in Beaumont and moved to Orange with his family as a teenager. He graduated from Stark High School in 1947 and then joined the Merchant Marines. He served in the United States Air Force from 1948 to 1952. In 1954 he married the former Ann Aldredge, also of Orange. Together they had three children.