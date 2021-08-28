Cancel
Friday Volleyball Scores

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Orangefield Lady Bobcats hosted the Anahuac Lady Panthers, winning in three sets of 25-7, 25-14, 25-16. Leaders for the night were: Digs – Madison Greenway 16, Harleigh Rawls 9, Faith Burnette 7; Aces – Mackenzie Haley 3, Brianna Moore and Libby Thurman 2; Kills – Madison Greenway 13, Mackenzie Haley 8, Harleigh Rawls 4; Assists – Faith Burnette 17, Brianna Moore 13; The JV and Freshman fell in two close sets. The Lady Bobcats will take on Evadale at 10:15 Saturday to kick off play in the Gold Bracket of the Orangefield Tournament.

