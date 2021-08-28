Friday Volleyball Scores

The Bridge City Cardinals opened up the season with a 27-14 victory on the road in Buna. It was the first win for first-year Coach Cody McGuire. After a slow start in the first quarter, the Cardinals fell behind 14-0 going into the second quarter. The BC offense started to pick up steam in the second by driving down the field and capping off the drive with a 16 yard touchdown rush. Two plays later, the Cardinals notched another TD courtesy of a 33-yard pick-six from Rayburn Hebert. After the PAT the Cardinals tied it at 14 leading into the half.