What was the best part of Cross County's win over Blue Hell on Friday in a Week 0 football matchup in Stromsburg? Well, in this case, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. In an 86-8 win, the Cougars piled up 458 yards of offense, 412 on the ground and scored on all 12 possessions. The defense allowed net negative yardage, forced a turnover and totaled 10 tackles for loss. Oh, and then there's senior running back Carter Seim. Seim bulldozed his way to 208 yards on 11 carries with five touchdowns and a long of 55 yards.