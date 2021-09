Kate VandenBosch announced her intent to step down as dean of the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences at UW-Madison in 2022 recently. While serving as dean for a decade, VandenBosch oversaw the creation of the Wisconsin Crop Innovation Center and also led the implementation of the annual $7.8 million investment from the state in the school's Dairy Innovation Hub. The Global Health undergraduate program was also launched under her leadership, and beginning this fall semester the college will roll out a new organic agriculture certification program.