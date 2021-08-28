Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Iraq brings together Mideast rivals in bid to ease tensions

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA and ZEINA KARAM
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cUhAX_0bfZJchb00
Iraq Qatar Iraqi President Barham Salih, left, welcomes Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Baghdad's Presidential Palace, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed) (Khalid Mohammed)

BAGHDAD — (AP) — Arab heads of state and senior officials from the region including archenemies Iran and Saudi Arabia held a rare meeting Saturday at a conference hosted by Iraq. The meeting is aimed at easing Mideast tensions and underscored the Arab country’s new role as mediator.

French President Emmanuel Macron also attended the Baghdad meeting, hailing it as a major boost for Iraq and its leadership. The country had been largely shunned by Arab leaders for the past few decades because of security concerns amid back-to-back wars and internal unrest, its airport frequently attacked with rockets by insurgents.

On Saturday, Iraqi leaders were on hand at Baghdad International Airport to receive the red carpet arrivals. They included Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, Jordan’s King Abdullah and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. It was the first official visit to Iraq by the Qatari emir, whose country’s ties with Saudi Arabia are also fraught with tensions. Relations have improved recently since a declaration was signed with the kingdom and other Arab Gulf states to ease a years-long rift.

Among the participants were also the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia, whose rivalry over regional supremacy has often played out to deadly consequences in Iraq and other countries across the region, including Yemen and Lebanon. Saudi Arabia was represented by its foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and Iran with its foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

It was not immediately clear if the two ministers held a meeting on the sidelines. Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hassan avoided a question as to whether they did, saying only: “These meetings in fact began in Iraq, and in Baghdad, and these meetings are continuing, and will continue."

"What we understood from the two sides, or the parties, is a great and wide desire to reach positive results to solve the outstanding problems between the two countries,” he added.

The high-level meeting in Baghdad sent a message of Arab solidarity with Iraq, which has increasingly been pulled into Iran’s orbit in recent years.

“This summit marks the return of Iraq as a pivotal player in the region,” said political analyst Ihsan al-Shammari, who heads the Iraqi Political Thinking Center in Baghdad. “Having rival parties be seated at the same table is a significant step in that direction.”

Iraqi special forces deployed in Baghdad, particularly around the Green Zone, seat of the Iraqi government, where the meeting was held. Participants were expected to discuss a regional water crisis, the war in Yemen and a severe economic and political crisis in Lebanon that has brought the country to the point of collapse.

Lebanon, which has been without a functional government for the past year, and Syria, which has been suspended from the Arab League since 2011, were not represented at the meeting.

Macron, whose country is co-organizing the meeting, described Saturday’s meeting as “historic,” showcasing Iraq’s return to stability following the ruinous war against the Islamic State group, which was defeated in 2017.

Sunday’s meeting was a chance for Iraqi leaders to underscore their recent efforts to portray Iraq as a neutral mediator in the region’s crises and re-engage with the world after decades of conflict.

“Iraq, which for years has been a headline for war and conflicts, is hosting leaders and representatives of the region today to affirm their support for Iraqi sovereignty and prosperity,” said President Barham Salih.

Earlier this year, Iraq hosted several rounds of direct talks between regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran, with mid-level officials discussing issues related to Yemen and Lebanon, according to Iraqi officials.

The talks, while significant, fell short of a breakthrough in relations given the deep strains, historic rivalry and continued sporadic attacks on Saudi oil targets by Iran-backed Houthis from Yemen.

Saudi Arabia has sought talks with Iran as the kingdom tries to end its years-long war in Yemen against Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Tehran, meanwhile, appears to have calculated that a gradual detente with Riyadh, a longtime U.S. ally, will work in its favor during renewed nuclear talks with Washington and world powers.

An Iraqi government official had told The Associated Press he anticipated Saudi and Iranian officials would hold talks on the sidelines of Saturday’s meetings. He said the aim was to create a political atmosphere for resolving outstanding problems.

Iraq’s message at the summit is that it stands at the same distance from all sides, the official said. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to give official statements.

After decades of conflict, Iraq is seeking to reclaim a leadership role and status in the Arab world with a centrist policy and a determination among the country’s top leaders to maintain good relations with both Iran and the United States and its regional allies.

The Shiite-majority country lies on the fault line between Shiite Iran and the mostly Sunni Arab world, led by powerhouse Saudi Arabia, and has long been a theater in which Saudi-Iran rivalry for regional supremacy played out.

___

Karam reported from Beirut.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
27K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barham Salih
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arab World#Iraqi Security Forces#Yemen#Ap#French#Egyptian#Qatari#The Arab League#Islamic State#Saudi#The Associated Press#Iranian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Lebanon
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Iraq
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
Middle Eastinformnny.com

Turkish, UAE leaders talk on phone as tensions seem to ease

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken with the United Arab Emirates’ de-facto leader, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, by telephone, Erdogan’s office said late Monday, in a sign of easing tensions between the countries. The two discussed their countries’ relations and regional issues, according...
Middle EastPosted by
KRMG

Leaders of Egypt, Jordan, Palestinians meet in Cairo

CAIRO — (AP) — Egypt’s president held talks in Cairo on Thursday with the King of Jordan and the president of the Palestinian Authority aimed at reviving the Middle East peace process and strengthening a ceasefire that halted the Israel-Hamas war. Egypt's Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, King Abdullah II of Jordan...
Middle Eastabc17news.com

Israel to allow goods into Gaza in move to ease tensions

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it will ease commercial restrictions on the Gaza Strip and expand entry of goods to the Palestinian enclave following days of heightened tensions and the most intense clashes since a May war. Wednesday’s announcement came after hundreds of Palestinians demonstrated near the Israeli border, calling on Israel to ease a crippling blockade days after a similar gathering ended in deadly clashes with the Israeli army. The move will increase imports of new vehicles, and goods and equipment for civilian projects in the Gaza Strip, and increase the number of permits for Gazan businessmen to enter Israel. Hamas said that Egypt would also partially reopen its border with the Gaza Strip.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israeli leader meets with Biden as Mideast tensions grow

WASHINGTON (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s meeting with President Joe Biden comes in the midst of heightened tensions with its regional arch-enemy, Iran, and as Israel grapples with a gradual resurgence of hostilities on its southern border with the Gaza Strip. Bennett, in his first state visit overseas...
Middle Eastdallassun.com

Iraq Seeks to Ease Saudi-Iran Hostility at Baghdad Summit

Iraq has invited Iran and Tehran's Gulf Arab foes to a summit in Baghdad with the objective of calming tensions which have brought them close to open conflict in recent years. Officials say the meeting, which will also discuss the war in Yemen, Lebanon's collapse and a regional water crisis, could take a step towards Saudi-Iranian rapprochement even though they have yet to say what representation they will send.
Middle Eastspectrumlocalnews.com

Israel President meets Jordanian king to cultivate ties

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's president met with the Jordanian king this past week, in a new sign of improved relations between the two countries, the president's office said Saturday. At the king's invitation, new President Isaac Herzog met King Abdullah II at his palace in the Jordanian capital, Amman, Herzog's...
Wisconsin Statelawofficer.com

Afghan evacuees sent to Wisconsin reportedly brought ‘child brides’

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... Monroe County, Wisconsin – Adult male Afghan evacuees have brought “purported” child brides to Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy, according to a report from the Associated Press. That disturbing report comes on the heels of vetting concerns raised by Congressman Tom Tiffany, who...
POTUSFox News

CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC avoid Biden's bombshell phone call urging Afghan prez to push stability 'perception'

There appears to be a media blackout in the bombshell report of a leaked July phone call between President Biden then-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. Reuters shared transcript excerpts on Tuesday of a July 23 exchange where Biden appeared to urge Ghani to push the "perception" of stability in Afghanistan amid the U.S. military withdrawal regardless of the reality on the ground.
WorldBBC

Life in Kabul under Taliban: Where is your male escort?

"Why are you travelling without a mahram?" the Taliban guard asks a young Afghan woman about her missing male escort. She sits on her own in the back of a beat-up Kabul yellow taxi as it pulls up to the checkpoint marked, like all the others, by the white Taliban flag with black script.
WorldPosted by
IBTimes

Qatar, Turkey Work With Taliban To Reopen Kabul Airport

Qatar said Thursday it is working with the Taliban to quickly reopen Kabul's airport, whose closure since the departure of US troops could pose major strategic and humanitarian challenges. A jet from the Gulf country was the first foreign aircraft to land in the Afghan capital on Wednesday since frenzied...

Comments / 0

Community Policy