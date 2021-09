"I had decided to escape six months ago, the Taliban had threatened me, my life would have dangled if it had been a journalist". Fatima Sadat hides emotion well. She is accustomed, although she is only 26 years old. She has been a television presenter in Kabul during the last five years but now she is tired. She left yesterday morning at 8 of the confused Kabul, the city prostrate to the Taliban Yugo, and this morning at 4 she managed to reach Islamabad. She came by road across the border until Khyber's pass, between Afghanistan and Pakistan; On a trip that normally takes between 8 and 9 hours and that lengthened twelve more hours. "They were the Pakistanis who stopped us at Customs, not the Taliban," she explains.