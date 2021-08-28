Lightning strikes lead to multiple wildfires late Friday night in Morgan County
A storm loaded up with electricity sent down many lightning strikes in Morgan County late Friday night, and several of those sparked fires in various parts of the county. Fires were reported by people on social media to have been seen from afar northeast of Log Lane Village, near Brush, southwest of Fort Morgan and both near Wiggins and in a Wiggins subdivision, although those are not official accounts. Many different pictures of these fires were also posted by people on social media.www.brushnewstribune.com
