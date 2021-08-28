Christina Aguilera Celebrates The 22nd Anniversary Of Her Debut Album

When you hear Diane Warren talk about her life and career with an unwavering self-assuredness, you start to understand how she's been successful in a career like songwriting for so long. In the same way that she just knows, for example, that her pet cat named Rabbit is the reincarnated version of her old cat, Mouse -- "She waits for me by the shower, she licks the water off my feet like Mouse; It's not a coincidence," Warren says -- she just knows how to write a damn good song. Having penned hits for everyone from Lady Gaga to Aerosmith to Beyoncé to Celine Dion, sometimes she even knows when a song is good before the artist does (Cher, for instance, originally disliked "If I Could Turn Back Time," which became a No. 3 Hot 100 hit for her). "I just want to go, 'trust me, f-ck. I know what I'm talking about,'" she laughs.