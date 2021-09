Injured for most of the 2020 season, X'Zaevion Barnett didn't wait long to make up for lost time. Pine Bluff High School's junior running back bounced off Watson Chapel tacklers and sprinted down the Wildcats' sideline 52 yards on the second play of Friday's season opening game. That was just a hint of what was to come in the Zebras' 46-28 win at Jordan Stadium.