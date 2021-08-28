Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Steubenville, OH

Event preparations are under way

heraldstaronline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTEUBENVILLE — Some events come and go, while others are able to stand the test of time and become anticipated additions to the calendar every year. The Herald-Star Speaker Series, Presented by Eastern Gateway Community College is one of the events that residents from across the Tri-State Area look forward to. And, when hockey’s Ed Olczyk steps on the stage at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 in the Steubenville High School Auditorium, it will mark the 11th chapter in a series that dates back to Nov. 14, 2012.

www.heraldstaronline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Steubenville, OH
City
Martins Ferry, OH
Steubenville, OH
Education
City
Toronto, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Mario Lemieux
Person
Mike Lange
Person
Jeanine Pirro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl On Nbc#The Chicago Blackhawks#U S Olympic#The New York Rangers#Nhl#Nbc#Turner Sports#Times#Heraldstaronline Com#Vip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
LifestylePosted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
NFLNBC News

Tom Brady says he contracted Covid in February after Super Bowl parade

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he contracted Covid in February shortly after the team’s Super Bowl 55 parade. Brady, who has since been vaccinated, confirmed he was sick over the winter in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times. The superstar quarterback said the upcoming season will be...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Navy says 5 saliors died in helicopter crash

The Navy announced Saturday that it is shifting its efforts to recovery after the force declared five soldiers dead in a helicopter crash Tuesday. “The U.S. Navy has declared the five missing crewmembers of an MH-60S helicopter crash, deceased. U.S. 3rd Fleet has shifted from search and rescue efforts to recovery operations, Sept. 4,” according to a Navy statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy