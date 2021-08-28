Cancel
TheInterMountain.com
 8 days ago

Many of the woes in West Virginia’s public education system will be laid at the feet of COVID-19. We’ve already seen that happen with the latest state assessment scores, as Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch has referred to 2020-21 as a “learning loss” year for students. He’s absolutely right in...

Charleston, WVTheInterMountain.com

W.Va. changes guidelines for contact tracing

CHARLESTON — Climbing COVID-19 infections are prompting a change in the way West Virginia health officials conduct contact tracing, the state’s public health commissioner said Friday. “West Virginia is experiencing high rates of community COVID transmissions and as a result it is putting strained resources on the health departments for...
EducationTwin Falls Times-News

Reader Comment: Back to School During Uncertain Times

The new school year began with more uncertainty than we expected because of the rapid spread of the COVID-19 delta variant strain. However, based on our overall performance and experience last year, I am confident that our local school boards, administrators, teachers and parents are ready to meet the challenge, help students recover from the pandemic-caused disruption, and do what it takes to keep them on track, learning and in school.
Mental Healthtexasscorecard.com

Glover: Course Correcting Texas Public Education

As many parents are becoming aware, schools are no longer a trusted place to send your children where the worldview presented now no longer likely matches that of the parents. This is evident by two bills that just passed the Texas Legislature. The first bill is Senate Bill 3, which...
EducationPosted by
NJ.com

Masks are the least disturbing thing going on in schools | Sheneman

If you’re anything like me, your social media feed is chock full of red-faced suburbanites spraying angry spittle all over the podium at their local school board meetings as they decry the loss of freedom and liberty that comes with being asked to think about someone other than yourself for two damn minutes. According to their “research,” mask mandates are the lube on the slippery slope toward a new world order. Protecting yourself and others from a disease that has taken millions of lives is the pathway to socialism, the 5G apocalypse and Bill Gates harvesting your liver. If you want to yell at school board members, there are much better things to yell about.
Women's Healthabovethelaw.com

Male Law Prof Has Thoughts For The Ladies About Abortion

Oh, look who has thoughts on the state of reproductive freedom in the United States. It’s none other than Ian Samuel (who is blue checked by Twitter in a world where Alan Page still is not). The former Indiana University Maurer School of Law professor who resigned his position following a Title IX investigation. In his resignation statement, he said the allegations against him, and the investigation it spurred, were a wake-up call for him that caused him to take a hard look at his life and the decisions he was making. Which, good for him, I guess.
Broward County, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Florida Department Of Education Withholds Funds In Broward, Alachua Counties For Mask Mandate

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Education has gone through with its threat of withholding monthly school board member salaries who violate Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates, even though a judge has already ruled the ban on mandates is unconstitutional. Monday, Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran announced the Florida DOE has withheld the monthly school board member salaries in Alachua and Broward County. The DOE stated, “Each district has implemented a mandatory face mask policy that violates parental rights by not allowing a parent or legal guardian to opt-out their child, as required by Florida Department of Health Emergency...
Educationcentralrecorder.com

School Children will be able to receive their vaccines from next week

Plans to vaccinate schoolchildren across the country against Covid-19 are expected to get the go-ahead this month even though the Government’s scientific advisers have not recommended a mass rollout. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, (JCVI), stated the following: “margin of benefit is considered too small” It is important...
Healthlc.org

The Mandates Are Inhumane

“I just want to cry every day,” writes a New York nurse who now lives in constant pain and vertigo as a result of taking the jab her hospital mandated. Yesterday, a doctor friend of mine informed me that one of her colleagues succumbed to pressure, got the shot and died.
Public HealthTheInterMountain.com

Climbing COVID’s peak

I honestly thought that by the end of summer we’d be seeing better COVID-19 numbers in West Virginia. I’ve been a little taken aback at just how bad the numbers are. Don’t get me wrong, COVID-19 numbers are still worse in many states south of us. Much of our increase in cases and hospitalizations have come after many southern states have already seen their peak in delta variant cases.
U.S. PoliticsTheInterMountain.com

Foolishness

Imagine the mental gymnastics it is taking for politicians who manipulated voters into believing they are conservatives (they convinced folks they believe in personal accountability, small government, local decision-making, and avoiding increased dependence on the federal and state government) but who are now hosting super-spreader events at which they seek a special session of the West Virginia Legislature to take decision-making about mask mandates away from the local level and place it in Charleston, instead.
Texas Statewdac.com

Wolf Condemns Texas Heartbeat Law

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf issued a statement condemning the Texas heartbeat law. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled not to block the law which would ban abortions once an unborn baby’s heart begins beating. Wolf said, “Let me be clear, I will veto any anti-abortion legislation that lands on my desk. The Texas abortion ban defies all understanding of modern individual health care and will have detrimental impacts on the state’s residents. I stand firm in my conviction that so called ‘pro-life’ policies are actually anti-choice and counter the notion of individual freedom and lack a sound scientific basis. They are dangerously harmful and further magnify the social and economic disparities within health care for minority populations. My administration is committed to reducing maternal mortality and giving women, children, and families the support that they need to succeed. This should be our focus, not regressive policies that make it harder for vulnerable people making difficult and deeply personal decisions.” A heartbeat bill in PA – House Bill 904 has been introduced.
Charleston, WVTheInterMountain.com

W.Va. COVID-19 hospitalizations closing in on record levels

CHARLESTON — West Virginia is nearly 16 beds away from reaching the state’s peak ICU usage for COVID-19 patients in January, according to recent hospitalization data. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, hospitalizations for COVID-19 as of Friday was 640 with ICU bed usage at 203.
Public HealthTheInterMountain.com

COVID-19 mandates scrutinized

CHARLESTON — As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase in West Virginia, some are calling for a special session to ban vaccine mandates and vaccine passports, and legislative leaders are seeking guidance from the state’s top attorney, a mandate skeptic. House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, and Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley,...
Kidskidsburgh.org

How to explain difficult and disturbing news to your kids

Photo courtesy of Common Sense Media. If it bleeds, it leads. The old newsroom adage about milking stories for sensationalism seems truer than ever today. And with technology doing the heavy lifting — sending updates, tweets, posts, and breaking news alerts directly to our kids’ phones — we parents are often playing catch-up. Whether it’s wall-to-wall coverage of the violence in Afghanistan, a global pandemic, the latest natural disaster or a horrific mass shooting, it’s nearly impossible to keep the news at bay until you’re able to figure out what to say.
Pocahontas County, WVTheInterMountain.com

Autumn Harvest Festival, Roadkill Cookoff canceled

MARLINTON — The 2021 Autumn Harvest Festival and Roadkill Cookoff has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, officials announced Monday. The two-day festival had been set to begin Saturday, Sept. 25. The Pocahontas County Chamber of Commerce Board announced the cancellation in a press release Monday. “We all have been...

