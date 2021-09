Disturbing

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf issued a statement condemning the Texas heartbeat law. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled not to block the law which would ban abortions once an unborn baby’s heart begins beating. Wolf said, “Let me be clear, I will veto any anti-abortion legislation that lands on my desk. The Texas abortion ban defies all understanding of modern individual health care and will have detrimental impacts on the state’s residents. I stand firm in my conviction that so called ‘pro-life’ policies are actually anti-choice and counter the notion of individual freedom and lack a sound scientific basis. They are dangerously harmful and further magnify the social and economic disparities within health care for minority populations. My administration is committed to reducing maternal mortality and giving women, children, and families the support that they need to succeed. This should be our focus, not regressive policies that make it harder for vulnerable people making difficult and deeply personal decisions.” A heartbeat bill in PA – House Bill 904 has been introduced.