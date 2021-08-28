Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Spending time in nature may enhance well-being in young people

By Health
mentaldaily.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of a new study released in the journal BMC Public Health, researchers at the University of Michigan showed how spending time in nature may promote well-being in young people. In the study, more than 1,100 participants were polled to assess their belief in the effects of nature. “This...

www.mentaldaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Bmc Public Health#Myvoice
Related
KidsMedicalXpress

Youth report feeling physically, mentally better after spending time in nature

Taking a walk in the park or just going outdoors could help youth feel better, and promoting public health policies that actively support time spent outside could help promote overall well-being among teens and young adults, according to a new University of Michigan survey. "Our findings suggest that spending time...
Michigan Statexrock1039.com

Michigan Study Suggests Spending Time in Nature Beneficial for Well-Being

A study by the University of Michigan says young people felt better after spending time in nature. The study included almost one-thousand individuals ages 14-to-24, who responded to five text questions. Over 50-percent of respondents said they felt calm in nature with another 22-percent saying nature reduces their stress and anxiety. The lead researcher says the findings suggest being outside can have a strong impact on public health.
Grand Junction, CObeaconseniornews.com

Lonely or depressed? Spend time with a pet

The next time you restock your multivitamins, schedule a walk with a friend, draw a warm bath or contemplate other ways to improve your health and wellness, don’t forget to also set aside time with a pet. Even just a short period of interaction with a companion animal can have tremendous health benefits—mental, emotional and even physical—and improve your overall quality of life.
Healthnationalblackguide.com

Useful Wellness Resources for Young Black Women

For many, finding true success in life will mean looking to others for guidance and help. This is no less true for your health than it is for going to school or running a business. Finding useful wellness resources for young black women in their local community is sometimes frustrating, as bias and access continue to be a problem. However, finding the support that addresses areas of hardship is vital to growing and succeeding today and tomorrow.
Mental Healthmentaldaily.com

The Best Ways To Combat Increased Stress

The pandemic has increased the stress levels of the world’s population socially and financially. Furthermore, it’s kept us apart from friends and loved ones from whom we would usually get much-needed in-person advice and support, leaving us feeling lonely. Licensed therapists are not always an option due to cost and availability. This is why people are turning to an increasingly popular alternative called peer counseling.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react to the extra dose. Now, new research has some initial insight into which side effects you might be able to expect after getting a booster shot from Pfizer specifically.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If Your Legs Feel Like This, Have Your Heart Checked, Says Mayo Clinic

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, and one of the greatest threats to your health. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart failure is behind one in every four fatalities in the U.S., causing a death every 36 seconds. And while heart attacks may have a reputation for being sudden, random, and unavoidable, that couldn't be further from the truth. Heart attacks are usually the result of chronic heart conditions that build slowly over time, and your chances of having one can be lessened with early health interventions.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

21 Subtle Signs You've Already Had COVID

Could you have had COVID-19 and not even realized it? Possibly. "The majority of people who contract the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms, the most common being a high temperature and a new, dry and continuous cough. A smaller percentage of people will experience more severe symptoms," explains Dr. Daniel Atkinson, GP Clinical Lead at Treated.com.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Believe These COVID Myths

There is a lot of information circulating regarding COVID-19 vaccines, potential off market treatments for the virus and the effectiveness of masks. In fact, many online forums are filled with claims, purportedly backed up with scientific evidence and the endorsement of health experts. However, according to Darren P. Mareiniss, MD, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, some of the information is not only downright wrong, but potentially dangerous. In fact, believing it may prove fatal. Here are 6 dangerous COVID myths currently being propagated and compelling evidence of why you shouldn't believe them. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Early Signs You Have a Delta Infection

Reports of rising caseloads and travel restrictions, reminders to mask up—the COVID-19 pandemic may seem frustratingly like more of the same. But the face of COVID is changing. Not only is the Delta variant much more contagious, it also seems to be producing slightly different initial symptoms. Those are important to know, even if you've been vaccinated, because the virus can produce breakthrough infections. If you experience any of these symptoms, get a COVID test and call your doctor for advice. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy