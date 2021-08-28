PUBLIC NOTICE The Board of A...

The Board of Adjustment for the City of Keene will be conducting a public hearing on Monday, September 13, 2021, to hear, discuss and act on the following item:. A variance request from Gilberto Gomez regarding the required lot width in Single Family-2 zoning. The properties legal description is Tract 14C of Abstract 727, of the W.J. Robertson Survey. This requirement can be found in Chapter 157 Zoning, Subsection 157.098 Appendix "A" Area, setback and height and coverage regulations.