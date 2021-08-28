Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleburne, TX

PUBLIC NOTICE The Board of A...

Cleburne Times-Review
 8 days ago

The Board of Adjustment for the City of Keene will be conducting a public hearing on Monday, September 13, 2021, to hear, discuss and act on the following item:. A variance request from Gilberto Gomez regarding the required lot width in Single Family-2 zoning. The properties legal description is Tract 14C of Abstract 727, of the W.J. Robertson Survey. This requirement can be found in Chapter 157 Zoning, Subsection 157.098 Appendix "A" Area, setback and height and coverage regulations.

marketplace.cleburnetimesreview.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Cleburne, TX
Local
Texas Government
Cleburne, TX
Government
City
Keene, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Notice#The Board Of A#The Board Of Adjustment#The W J Robertson Survey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
LifestylePosted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
NFLNBC News

Tom Brady says he contracted Covid in February after Super Bowl parade

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he contracted Covid in February shortly after the team’s Super Bowl 55 parade. Brady, who has since been vaccinated, confirmed he was sick over the winter in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times. The superstar quarterback said the upcoming season will be...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Navy says 5 saliors died in helicopter crash

The Navy announced Saturday that it is shifting its efforts to recovery after the force declared five soldiers dead in a helicopter crash Tuesday. “The U.S. Navy has declared the five missing crewmembers of an MH-60S helicopter crash, deceased. U.S. 3rd Fleet has shifted from search and rescue efforts to recovery operations, Sept. 4,” according to a Navy statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy