Navasota, TX

Music club greets NISD teachers

Navasota Examiner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Music Study Club of Navasota (MSCN) met with the Navasota ISD Fine Arts Teachers following Convocation, Tuesday, Aug. 10. MSCN set up a table fi lled with gift bags for the teachers. Of the 14 Fine Arts teachers, 4 are new to NISD. Those who teach Music, Dance, Theatre Arts and Art were invited to stop by and visit. The “meet and greet” provides an opportunity to share the Music Club’s mission of helping to bring music both to and through the schools as well as to the community. Pictured left to right: Gerald and Laura Purcell, Marilyn Bettes, Cynthia Todd, Judith LaFontaine and Carolee Botkin. Music Study Club of Navasota is a member of both the Texas Federation and the National Federation of Music Clubs. The local club is actively seeking new members. If you are interested in joining contact one of the members or call Marilyn Bettes, 936-894-2263. Courtesy photo.

www.navasotaexaminer.com

