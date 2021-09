NEW HAVEN — By all appearances it was like any other military funeral last Saturday on the south lawn of Beaverdale Memorial Park. There were the six members of the Honor Guard detail from the U.S. Army, the ceremonial folding of the American flag, the rifle volley, the playing of Taps. There were the Connecticut Patriot Guard Riders standing at solemn attention in the sweltering August heat, the family clad in black seated before the gravestone.