Vikings Chiefs Football

By Ed Zurga - freelancer, FR34145 AP
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMahomes sharp as Chiefs roll to 28-25 victory over Vikings. Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to touchdowns on his only two chances with the ball as Kansas City beat the Minnesota Vikings 28-25. Mahomes was 8 of 9 for 117 yards and two scores in the AFC champions' finale tune-up for the regular season. Vikings counterpart Kirk Cousins was just 5 of 7 for 57 yards in three series. Defensive ends Chris Jones and Frank Clark and running backs Clyde Edward-Helaire and Darrel Williams did not play for Kansas City due to illness or injury. It was 91 degrees at kickoff with a heat index of 96, though most of the field was at least shaded.

