Dom Taylor leads the PDC UK Development Tour after the opening weekend a few weeks ago and after reaching four finals and claiming one title, he was understandably ecstatic. "I don't know what it was about this weekend but I just went in feeling a whole different person. I was gutted after the first day losing in the first two finals but eventually managed to get the third one. Unfortunately losing out in the fourth one but reflecting on it was an absolutely amazing weekend and I can't really see much that I'd done wrong," said Taylor to the Weekly Dartscast.