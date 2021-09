Eyes down, everybody, and have your daubers to hand. It's time for another round of Arsenal bingo. Who had diabolical defending with several different players at fault for the five goals conceded? What about insipid, over-complicated attacking play that produced only one shot at the opposition goal? Oh, and not forgetting the obligatory Granit Xhaka red card. Full house!Ten years to the day of their 8-2 thrashing on the other side of town, Arsenal returned to Manchester and demonstrated how little has changed over the decade since. Pep Guardiola swept his apprentice Mikel Arteta aside, with Manchester City running out...