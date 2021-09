While most would have expected him to have left by now, Odsonne Edouard’s Celtic future remains up in the air as he continues to be linked with a Parkhead exit. The Frenchman is currently in the final 12 months of his deal with the Hoops and as a result, it is not hard to see why he is expected to depart the club in the near future. At the start of the summer, a move to Leicester City appeared to be on the cards but that failed to materialise.