Paris, PA

Arc de Triomphe to be wrapped for posthumous work by Christo

wcn247.com
 8 days ago

PARIS (AP) — Paris’ iconic Arc de Triomphe is set to be wrapped in silver and blue recyclable polypropylene fabric next month as part of a posthumous art installation designed by artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude. The idea for the installation was formed in 1961, when the collaborating couple lived in Paris. Jeanne-Claude died in 2009, and in spite of Christo’s death in May 2020, the project carried on. It was to be realized last fall, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the installation. The late artists' nephew says Christo made his family promise to complete it. The sale of drawings, models and other art is financing the $14.4 million piece. The installation is scheduled for Sept. 18-Oct. 3,

