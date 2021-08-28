Tip of the week: Discarding Cigarettes From Vehicles
Large wildland fires are a part of living in the Pacific Northwest during the summer months. Wildland fires are dangerous, costly, and have a severe impact on air quality. Our partner agencies in the fire service do a great job of providing public information about burning and outdoor recreation restrictions to keep us all educated and safe. Despite their best prevention efforts, firefighters are still called upon to extinguish human-caused wildland fires all over the state.www.thenewsguard.com
Comments / 0