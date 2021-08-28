Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Arnold hopeful Socceroos can end two year Australian absence

By Michael Church
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kbCOB_0bfYzRNB00
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Soccer Football - Men - Group C - Australia v Spain - Sapporo Dome, Sapporo, Japan - July 25, 2021. Australia coach Graham Arnold before the match REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

HONG KONG, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Coach Graham Arnold remains confident his Socceroos side will soon be playing World Cup qualifiers in front of their home fans as he prepares to lead Australia into the next phase of Asia's preliminaries for Qatar 2022.

The Australians hold their opening match of the third round of the continent's qualifiers in neutral Doha against China on Thursday, after Australian authorities declined to relax strict entry restrictions to allow the game to be played in Sydney.

With the Socceroos then due to travel to Hanoi to face Vietnam five days later, the move means it will have been almost two years since the Australians last played a competitive game on home soil.

Football Australia "has been working extremely hard with the government to make that happen," Arnold told reporters of attempts to permit future games to be played in Australia.

"After this camp we'll have played nine out of 10 of our World Cup qualifiers away from home, and the one home game we have played at home was in October (in 2019) against Nepal down in Canberra.

"It's been a long time for myself and the boys to not play at home. They miss playing in front of the Australian fans. The Socceroos haven't been on the pitch in Australia for that long.

"It would be a great thing if the Australian government can help with that."

Australia has some of the world's tightest COVID-19 restrictions in place, with all arrivals required to complete a 14-day hotel quarantine stay.

The challenges presented by those regulations mean Sydney FC's Rhyan Grant is the only Australia-based player in Arnold's 27-man squad, after captain Mathew Leckie withdrew indefinitely from Socceroos squads this week.

"I totally understand," Arnold said of the Melbourne City forward's decision to stand down. "People need to understand that people have other things in life that are very important.

"Family is so important in that decision. There's no grudges. He's a top guy, a top player and he'll be part of our campaign still."

Australia have been drawn in Group B of Asia's qualifying competition alongside Japan, Saudi Arabia, China, Oman and Vietnam.

The top two finishers in the standings in each of the continent's two qualifying groups will advance automatically to the World Cup finals while the third-placed teams will enter a series of playoffs.

Australia Squad

Goalkeepers: Paul Izzo, Mathew Ryan, Lawrence Thomas, Danny Vukovic

Defenders: Aziz Behich, Milos Degenek, Rhyan Grant, Trent Sainsbury, Harry Souttar, Brad Smith, Ryan McGowan, Bailey Wright, Callum Elder, Ryan Strain

Midfielders: Jackson Irvine, Kenneth Dougall, Denis Genreau, Ajdin Hrustic, James Jeggo, Aaron Mooy, Tom Rogic, Riley McGree, Daniel Arzani

Forwards: Martin Boyle, Mitchell Duke, Awer Mabil, Adam Taggart.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

176K+
Followers
202K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Arnold
Person
Tom Rogic
Person
Riley Mcgree
Person
Harry Souttar
Person
Rhyan Grant
Person
Mathew Ryan
Person
Aziz Behich
Person
Danny Vukovic
Person
Mathew Leckie
Person
Aaron Mooy
Person
Awer Mabil
Person
Adam Taggart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian Government#Australians#Group B Of Asia#Ryan Strain Midfielders#Jackson Irvine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Qatar
Place
Sydney
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Doha, QA
Country
Japan
Country
Vietnam
Country
Australia
Related
Sportsthehighlandsun.com

Australians hold slender hopes at British Open

Australia’s hopes of taking home the British Open title have faded slightly, with Anna Nordqvist and Nanna Koerstz Madsen took a share of the lead heading into the final round at 9-under. However, only four shots separate the top 17 players in the field going into the final round. The...
TechnologyPosted by
SlashGear

Wing drones mark two years of deliveries in one Australian town

Wing is a drone company that uses flying drones to deliver packages. The company has announced that September will mark its second anniversary operating in Logan, Australia. Logan is a small town most people outside of Australia have likely never heard of that is a neighbor of Brisbane and home to about 300,000 people.
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Australia to add three teams to pro women's league by 2023 World Cup

MELBOURNE, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Australia's professional women's soccer league will have three new expansion teams by the time the country co-hosts the 2023 Women's World Cup with New Zealand, organisers said on Friday. Central Coast Mariners, Western United and New Zealand-based Wellington Phoenix, all clubs in the Australian men's...
Soccerkfgo.com

Soccer-Winger Boyle confident Socceroos can overcome Leckie loss

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Australian winger Martin Boyle believes the Socceroos have no excuses not to make a winning start to the next phase of their World Cup qualifying campaign when they take on China in Doha on Thursday despite the loss of captain Mathew Leckie. Leckie has temporarily retired...
WorldThe Guardian

Socceroos take early advantage in World Cup qualifying after easing past China

Australia made the perfect start to the next step of World Cup qualifying, brushing aside an underwhelming China in a confident 3-0 win. Awer Mabil and Martin Boyle scored back-to-back first-half goals before second-half substitute Mitch Duke wrapped up the victory, as the Socceroos made it nine straight wins on the road to Qatar 2022.
PhotographyThe Guardian

Australian Geographic nature photographer of the year 2021 – in pictures

A leafy seadragon, a flock of galahs and ‘ghostly’ mushrooms are among the subjects captured in some of this year’s best nature photographs. The 2021 Australian Geographic nature photographer of the year competition is produced by the South Australian Museum. It is open to photographers from around the world for images taken in the region of Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica and New Guinea.
Soccer740thefan.com

Soccer-Argentina enjoy comfortable win over Venezuela in World Cup qualifier

CARACAS (Reuters) – Argentina extended their unbeaten run to 21 games on Thursday with a comfortable 3-1 win over Venezuela in their World Cup qualifier in Caracas. Venezuela had beaten Argentina only once in 14 previous World Cup qualifiers and their hopes of doing it again on Thursday were snuffed out when Luis Adrian Martinez was shown a straight red card for a foul on Lionel Messi after half an hour.
FIFASkySports

Republic of Ireland 1-1 Azerbaijan: Shane Duffy strikes late to earn Ireland point and avoid embarrassing loss

Shane Duffy rescued the Republic of Ireland as they left it late to salvage a first point of the World Cup qualifying campaign with a 1-1 draw against Azerbaijan. Duffy's 87th-minute header, his fifth international goal, cancelled out Emin Makhmudov's stunning first-half strike and belatedly opened Ireland's Group A account at the fourth attempt on an evening when they stared further embarrassment full in the face.
UEFAgoal.com

Will Nigeria still beat Cape Verde without Premier League stars?

The fact the Super Eagles go to Praia without their strongest performers against Liberia makes a difficult trip that much more daunting. Nigeria’s routine 2-0 victory over Liberia on Friday had a face only a mother could love. So, when Gernot Rohr gushed afterward about the quality of the performance...

Comments / 0

Community Policy