Cougs might be deeper, but they need to prove it

By DALE GRUMMERT SPORTS STAFF
Lewiston Morning Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you consider the entire preseason roster, Washington State receivers have combined for 247 catches for the Cougars. If you consider only the ones who were full participants in preseason camp this year, that number is 4. In other words, yes, the Cougars think they’re far deeper and more versatile...

