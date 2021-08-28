Cancel
NFL

Spencer Rattler to Kyle Hamilton: 2022 NFL Draft prospects to follow as college football returns

By Cameron Hogwood
SkySports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege football is finally back, which gives us an excuse to cast our eye over some of the top prospects ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. The storylines are plentiful. DJ Uiagalelei steps in to replace Trevor Lawrence as Clemson's starter, Jimbo Fisher leads out a talent-rich Texas A&M outfit, Lincoln Riley looks to continue his dynasty under center, the Big 12 faces pressure as it prepares for life without Texas and Oklahoma, COVID disruptions are limited, and players both rightly and finally reap the benefits of the recently-approved NIL legislation.

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

Posted by
FanSided

Skip Bayless has an incredibly hot take on Spencer Rattler’s NFL future

Of course, FS1’s Skip Bayless would have a scorching hot take on Oklahoma football superstar Spencer Rattler not even one game into the 2021 college football season. Spencer Rattler may be the best player on the Oklahoma football team, but FS1’s Skip Bayless is not all that impressed with the 2021 Heisman Trophy favorite.
Oklahoma Statethefootballbrainiacs.com

100 Days to Football Time in Oklahoma: #7 Spencer Rattler

Coach Lincoln Riley and Spencer Rattler have a very long relationship. The top-ranked quarterback was offered by Riley in the spring of 2016 and was excited to get on campus. Once he did, he loved everything about it. Shortly after, he announced his intentions to attend OU, giving the Sooners...
Oklahoma Stateclevelandstar.com

Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler unanimous favorite for Heisman

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler is the universal favorite to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy based on season-opening odds at regulated sportsbooks. Rattler is 650 at BetMGM, ahead of Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Georgia quarterback JT Daniels. North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud are 1600 at BetMGM.
Posted by
On3.com

Mel Kiper reveals top quarterback on his big board

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper on Thursday appeared on Get Up to discuss Georgia-Clemson, players to watch in coming weeks of college football and — perhaps most importantly — the top-ranked quarterback on his 2022 NFL Draft big board: Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler. Not only is Kiper so high...
College Sports247Sports

Oklahoma-Tulane: Lincoln Riley says Spencer Rattler was 'okay'

Oklahoma came away with a 40-35 win over Tulane on Saturday. But, based on the play of quarterback Spencer Rattler and the defense allowing the Green Wave to hang around in the game as well, there were some questions afterwards. Rattler is in the Heisman trophy conversation but his performance,...
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Top NFL prospects Spencer Rattler, Sam Howell struggle in season debuts

Spencer Rattler and Sam Howell came into the 2021 college football season with Heisman Trophy ambitions and hopes of being drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Both campaigns got off to shaky starts. Rattler and Howell each threw multiple interceptions. No. 2 Oklahoma barely escaped with...
Posted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
Posted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
Posted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...

