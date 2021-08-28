Cancel
‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Ordered By Netflix

By Matt Singer
 8 days ago
The motto of the Cobra Kai dojo is “Strike first. Strike hard. No mercy.” It feels like this news is very much in keeping with that slogan: Months before Cobra Kai Season 4 has even debuted, Netflix has already renewed the show for a fifth season. The official Cobra Kai...

Shreveport, LA
96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

