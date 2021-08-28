‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Ordered By Netflix

For all their love of franchises, Disney has left one of its most obviously sequalizable properties untouched for decades. (Sequalizable is a word right? No? Well, it is now. Just accept it.) It didn’t break the bank when it premiered in 1991, but The Rocketeer steadily grew into one of the more popular... well “cult film” is a weird thing to call it because it was made by, y’know, one of the biggest media companies in history, but it certainly got popular on home video and cable. Still, that’s all it ever was; Disney never made a Rocketeer 2 (although they recently created one season of a very charming Rocketeer animated series for television, starring the original Rocketeer’s great-granddaughter).
Comments / 0