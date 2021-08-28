Cancel
Entertainment

Unheard Art Tatum

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 8 days ago

More unreleased discoveries from Mikhail Kaykov. The date is November 1940, but you'd never guess from the sound and the mood. Tatum died in 1956, aged 47.

slippedisc.com

Art Tatum
MusicBay Net

Rich Fayden: Discovering Unheard Artists

Each year, many new talents come into the music industry and become market leaders. However, not all artists have the chance to get recognized and cooperate with label heads. This mostly happens because they don't know where and how to start. Having a good voice is only half of the deal, and introducing this voice to the world is the critical part. The world is full of magical voices that have never had a chance to commercialize. Consulting with a talent seeker and executive producer is key to this.
Slipped Disc

A new agency 'for creative minds and talents'

The former HarrisonParrott associate director Tugce Tez launched her new agency this morning. To her initial pack of ex-HP artists – singer-conductor Barbara Hannigan, pianist Alice Sara Ott, accordionist Ksenija Sidorova and pianist Vikingur Olafsson – she has added the tenor Andrew Staples and a ceramic artist, Phoebe Cummings. The...
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends… The Frick's final Cocktails With a Curator – Arrangement in Black and Gold

The Frick’s final Cocktails With a Curator – Arrangement in Black and Gold. I’ve been hoarding the Frick’s Last Cocktails with a Curator but I’ve finally come to the end of them and here is the very last one. Xavier Salomon, Chief Curator (with a hopelessly long official title he endlessly repeats) takes us on a riveting journey around James McNeill Whistler’s Comte Robert de Montesquiou-Fezensac (a title nearly as long as Xavier’s) and, as ever, his apparently effortless art scholarship blends facts and description perfectly.
Daily Iberian

Zoe Kravitz dating Channing Tatum

Zoe Kravitz is reportedly dating Channing Tatum. The 32-year-old actress recently finalised her divorce from Karl Glusman, and it seems she’s already found love again as she’s now said to be romancing ‘Magic Mike’ star Channing. An insider told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “Zoe and Channing are dating. It started out as...
earmilk.com

Ruby Duff shares the whimsical single "Party"

Leeds-based alt-pop starlet Ruby Duff shares the quirky single "Party". A single that quite literally sprinkles glitters over hot dogs, Ruby Duff knows exactly to create something whimsical and joyous whilst dabbling into the creative realms. Rejecting the modern notions of songwriting, Ruby Duff's rebellious nature has crafted some of...
Hyperallergic

Invisible Racism in the Old West

The first and only book my biracial father gave me was the monumental biography Crazy Horse: The Strange Man of the Oglalas (1942) by Mari Sandoz, who grew up in Nebraska, the daughter of Swiss immigrants. I was seven. As no gift should ever come without advice, at least according...
Daily Beast

Netflix Exposes the Dark Side of Bob Ross' 'Joy of Painting' Empire

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed sounds like the title of a true-crime parody, promising a dark and gritty take on the life of one of America’s cheeriest—and most beloved—artistic figures. Nonetheless, there’s nothing jokey about Joshua Rofé’s Netflix documentary (Aug. 25), which serves as both a loving portrait of the landscape painter who inspired millions to pick up a brush, and a disheartening exposé of the various ways in which his work, and legacy, were exploited by the selfish partners closest to him.
Vanity Fair

After Bob Ross: Five More Documentaries About Art and Exploitation

Onscreen, Bob Ross was a one-man symphony of warmth. The artist, known for his instructional PBS series The Joy of Painting, was an emblem of gentle energy, beloved for his ASMR-soft voice, his tranquil energy, and his everyone-can-do-it spirit about painting. But in the documentary Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed, it’s revealed that Ross’s legacy has been embroiled in legal battles—with Ross’s son, Steve Ross, being cut out of Bob Ross Inc., the company that owns and licenses his father’s likeness. It’s a sobering exploration of art and exploitation, and that awful place where commerce and financial greed can spoil an artist’s intentions posthumously. For more films that corner this tough conversation, look no further than these five recommendations, which explore this tetchy territory in both light and dark ways.
Nashville, TN
Wide Open Country

Randy Travis Unveils Unheard Song From the '80s, 'Ain't No Use'

The 35th anniversary deluxe edition of Randy Travis' decade-defining debut album, 1986's Storms of Life, rounds up three unreleased songs from the vault plus remastered versions of its 10 original tracks. Warner Music Nashville upped anticipation on Friday (Aug. 27) by unveiling "Ain't No Use," a hidden gem from the 1980's that would've sounded at home on any of Travis' early career albums.
Page Six

Mark Ronson marries Grace Gummer

Mark Ronson has marred Grace Gummer, the musician revealed on Instagram Saturday. “To my truest love … out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life,” he wrote in the caption of a pic of the pair in their wedding duds. “And I’m sure it...
ComicBook

Stanley Tucci Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

The Hunger Games and Captain America: The First Avenger star Stanley Tucci reveals that he was diagnosed with cancer three years ago. In an interview with Vera magazine (via The Hollywood Reporter), Tucci revealed that he had a tumor at the base of his tongue that was too large to operate on and had to be treated with "high-dose radiation and chemo." For Tucci, the diagnosis and treatment of the cancer were especially difficult as his first wife, Kate Spath-Tucci battled breast cancer before dying in 2009 at the age of 47.
Visual Art
LiveScience

Artistic giant Michelangelo was actually quite short

As an artist, the legendary Michelangelo Buonarroti left behind some big shoes to fill. But in real life, the great painter's shoes weren't big at all — and neither was Michelangelo. Italian researchers recently examined three shoes that were found in Michelangelo's home after his death and are thought to...
artnews.com

Joan Mitchell's Resplendent Paintings: How the Abstract Expressionist Resolved the Unresolvable

There was no turning back when, in 1950, Joan Mitchell completed Figure and City, a painting in which an abstracted figure emerges from the canvas amid a crush of cuboidal forms. Prior to this breakthrough, Mitchell had been working in a semi-figurative mode, producing still lifes and urban landscapes in which anything and everything could be reduced to geometric shapes. Then, after Figure and City, she leapt into the void and began working in abstraction. “I knew it was the last figure I would ever paint,” Mitchell said of the female shown in Figure and City. “I just knew. And it was.”
Slipped Disc

A viola is stolen on an Italian train

The German violist Simone von Rahden, a mmber of the Chamber Orchestra of Europe, has asked us to assist in the recovery of her precious instrument. 27.08.2021, between Milano Centrale and Firenze S.M.N. station, 19:00 – 21:10, on the Frecciarossa 9559, coach 4. Content of the case:. – viola made...
Fast Company

How Lizzo and Cardi B are reclaiming classical design for Black women

It isn’t often that a pop star releases a music video that aligns so well with my academic research. But that’s exactly what Lizzo did with her new song, “Rumors.” In the video, she and Cardi B dress in Grecian goddess-inspired dresses, dance in front of classically inspired statuary, wear headdresses that evoke caryatids, and transform into Grecian vases.

