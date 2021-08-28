Unheard Art Tatum

Onscreen, Bob Ross was a one-man symphony of warmth. The artist, known for his instructional PBS series The Joy of Painting, was an emblem of gentle energy, beloved for his ASMR-soft voice, his tranquil energy, and his everyone-can-do-it spirit about painting. But in the documentary Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed, it’s revealed that Ross’s legacy has been embroiled in legal battles—with Ross’s son, Steve Ross, being cut out of Bob Ross Inc., the company that owns and licenses his father’s likeness. It’s a sobering exploration of art and exploitation, and that awful place where commerce and financial greed can spoil an artist’s intentions posthumously. For more films that corner this tough conversation, look no further than these five recommendations, which explore this tetchy territory in both light and dark ways.