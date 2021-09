Fellow Bulldogs – It is our absolute pleasure to welcome you to the 2021-2022 academic year. We are thrilled to be back on campus and to serve as your student body president and vice president. We are backed by an excellent team of student leaders who are passionate about making a difference and ensuring that your college experience is as meaningful and fulfilling as possible. We have spent the summer reimaging how the Student Government Association can better fulfill its mission. We hope that you will explore the services offered by SGA and take advantage of the new ways to connect with us.